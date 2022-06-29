ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth, IL

Taylor D. Burris court appearance

Herald & Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor D. Burris, accused of shaking a baby to...

herald-review.com

wmay.com

Springfield Woman Headed To Prison For Drug Conspiracy Involving Son

A Springfield woman is headed to prison for a drug conspiracy that also put her son behind bars. 50-year-old Jennifer Fisher pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges that she helped her son hide and sell hundreds of pounds of cannabis and laundered the proceeds of those sales. Fisher was sentenced to 14 months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Robbery spree lands Sangamon County man 12-year prison term

PEORIA — A Sangamon County man who pleaded guilty in January to federal charges in connection with a string of robberies at banks and convenience stores in Central Illinois in spring 2021, including the robbery of the Village Pantry in Paxton, was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in federal prison.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Campustown hit-and-run victim ‘thankful he’s alive’

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – A family is speaking out after a Gibson City man was run over during a hit-and-run in Campustown. 20-year-old Myelz Davis was run over by a car twice early Sunday morning outside Joe’s Brewery in Champaign. 19-year-old Brendan Trumann was behind the wheel. He was charged with three felonies, including […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
wlds.com

Owner of Urgent Rent-A-Car Hit With Insurance Fraud Charges

The owner of a Springfield rental car agency has had charges filed against him in Sangamon County Court. 31 year old Jordan J. Monroe of Chatham had a single charge of insurance filed against him on Wednesday from an ongoing investigation that started on February 13, 2021 by the Illinois Secretary of State Police.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Two, including Springfield Lucky Horseshoes pitcher, die in crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Two people, including a Springfield Lucky Horseshoes player, were killed in a crash Thursday morning. Pitcher Lucas Otto, 20 years old of Arthur, and Zachary R. Wilham, 27, of Decatur both died after the collision on Interstate 72 eastbound near milepost 118 around 11:20 p.m. Police...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

17-Year-Old Woman Charged In Fatal Stabbing

A 17-year-old female from Springfield is being charged as an adult with first-degree murder, vehicular invasion, and aggravated domestic battery in a fatal stabbing last week. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced the charges against 17-year-old Andrea Oliver in the stabbing death of 26-year-old Thomas Shephard. He was stabbed June 23rd in the 15-hundred block of East Cook and died a short time later at the hospital. Springfield Police and the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Oliver on Thursday. She’s being held on $1.5 million bond.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Stolen motorcycle lands Shelby County man behind bars

A stolen motorcycle led to multiple charges for a Tower Hill man. Elijah Keppler, 28, is accused of entering a building and stealing a Yamaha motorcycle. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke says Keppler had .22 caliber ammunition and methamphetamine on him at the time of the crime. Keppler...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WTAX

17 year old woman charged with murder

A 17 year old woman has been charged with a variety of crimes including first-degree murder in connection with the June 23rd stabbing death of 26 year old Thomas Sheppard. Andrea Oliver of Springfield is charged with First Degree Murder, Vehicular Invasion, and Aggravated Domestic Battery arising from the incident.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Accused gunman in Decatur public housing fatal shooting denies all charges

DECATUR — Kaderius D. Wright-Jarrett appeared in court Wednesday and denied charges he is the gunman whose shoot-out in a Decatur public housing building left one man dead and a male juvenile seriously wounded. Wright-Jarrett, 18, also told Macon County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith that he was...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police release video of officer discharging weapon during situation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police released video of an incident June 23 that involved an officer shooting their gun during a chase situation. The video released was from the officer’s bodycam as well as their in-car video. That video was sent out through Facebook. DPD officials said the officer was Sergeant K. Matt Daniels. […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Two Decatur police officers awarded the Life Saving Award

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Police Department is awarding Master Patrol Officer Brian Allison and Officer Warren Hale with the Life Saving Award. Police say both Officers recently earned the award for their actions while on duty that saved the life of a citizen. According to Police, on March 9,...
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

Christian County Man Charged With Falsifying FOID Application

A Christian County man is facing felony charges after authorities say he falsified information on his application for a state Firearm Owners ID card. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says 60-year-old Patrick Nichols of Taylorville has been charged with two counts of violating the FOID Act and two counts of forgery. Nichols is accused of failing to disclose a felony conviction out of North Carolina on his FOID application. Convicted felons are ineligible to obtain a FOID card or legally possess firearms in Illinois.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Second Driver Dies Of Injuries From I-72 Crash That Killed Ballplayer

A second person has died from injuries in a crash that also took the life of a Springfield Lucky Horseshoes ballplayer. 27-year-old Zachary Wilham of Decatur died Thursday afternoon at HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he was airlifted after the crash shortly before 1:30am Thursday on Interstate 72 east of Buffalo. Illinois State Police say Wilham was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when he crashed into a car driven by 20-year-old Lucas Otto of Arthur. Otto… who was a pitcher for the Springfield minor league ballclub… was pronounced dead at the scene.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Shelbyville woman dies after being hit by semitruck trailer

SHELBYVILLE — A Shelbyville woman died Friday after being struck by a semitruck trailer. According to an Illinois State Police report, Shannon D. Watkins, 58, was in a wheelchair and entered the roadway at the same time a semitruck was making a right-hand turn at the intersection of Illinois 128 and Main Street. The incident occurred at approximately 1:52 p.m.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Convicted Decatur killer, Michael Slover Sr., dies in prison

DECATUR — Michael Slover Sr., the patriarch of a family of murderers who killed and dismembered their ex-daughter-in-law, has died in prison while serving a 65 year sentence. The Illinois Department of Corrections confirmed his death to the Herald & Review Wednesday. Slover, understood to be aged about 76,...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur police release videos of officer-involved shooting

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department has released three videos showing the pursuit and the discharging of weapons by a police officer and the suspect involved in a June 23 chase. Officials said the three videos, released Thursday, were obtained from Sgt. K. Matt Daniels' body-worn camera and in-car...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Second man, of Decatur, dies in Interstate 72 crash

DECATUR — Zachary Wilham, 27, of Decatur, has died as the result of injuries sustained in a a collision on Interstate 72. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon reported that Wilham died at 12:19 p.m. Thursday in HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield. The same crash claimed the life of Lucas Otto of Arthur.
DECATUR, IL

