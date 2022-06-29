ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Will Barton returns close to home after trade with Wizards

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fKDhd_0gPvSN4y00

In a deal that sent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith to Denver, Washington acquires Monte Morris and Baltimore native Will Barton.

Barton attended Lake Clifton High School during his time in Baltimore.

This is the franchise that brings him closest to his hometown. It also reunites him with another Baltimore native Wes Unseld Jr., current Wizards coach.

The Wizard's coach was also an assistant with Denver from 2015 until 2021.

Barton started all 71 games he played with the Nuggets last season, averaging 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists a game according to ESPN.

He also has the most three-pointers in Nuggets' franchise history at 804.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Warriors Trade Sends Rudy Gobert To Golden State

The Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz had, to say the least, vastly different 2021-22 NBA seasons. The former concluded the season as NBA Champions. Anyone who was questioning the Warriors’ status as a modern dynasty should have their answer by now. Their status is irrefutable. Meanwhile, the...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pacers Trade Sends Buddy Hield To L.A.

Last NBA offseason, it looked like the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings had a trade agreed upon. Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, and a first-round pick were heading to Sacramento in exchange for Buddy Hield. It was so close to being finalized that the players were notified about the deal....
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Basketball
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Denver, CO
Washington, DC
Basketball
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Basketball
Local
Maryland Basketball
Denver, CO
Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons' Fate Revealed Amid Kevin Durant Trade Bombshell

Earlier today, some bombshell news was reported in the NBA. It was revealed that Kevin Durant had requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, despite Kyrie Irving's intentions to stay with the franchise. Now, it appears as though both superstars are on their way out, which leaves Ben Simmons all alone to fend for himself.
ClutchPoints

The Nets’ Devin Booker trade demand to Suns for Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets got a shock to their system on Thursday when Kevin Durant officially requested a trade. The organization was likely preparing for NBA free agency to open up Thursday evening, instead, they need to completely pivot to figuring out how and where they can trade the future Hall of Fame forward. Durant reportedly […] The post The Nets’ Devin Booker trade demand to Suns for Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a splash trade on Friday as they acquired Rudy Gobert in a monster deal. It’s a franchise-altering move, as the frontcourt is shaping up to be the best in the league. Fan-favorite Patrick Beverley was involved in the trade as well and is now heading to play for the Utah Jazz. […] The post Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ish Smith
Person
Will Barton
ClutchPoints

Hornets forward Miles Bridges arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles

Charlotte Hornets rising star Miles Bridges is in some hot water. Bridges has been arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to TMZ. NBA star Miles Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles on Wednesday, TMZ Sports has learned. https://t.co/rUzif8i7qf — TMZ (@TMZ) June 30, 2022 The 24-year-old […] The post Hornets forward Miles Bridges arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Wiseman 'speechless' after returning to practice with Warriors

James Wiseman is back in action and could see the floor soon this summer for the Warriors. In his exit interview following the Warriors' NBA Finals win over the Boston Celtics, Wiseman said there was a "90 percent" chance he would play in the upcoming summer league. He spoke to reporters on Wednesday following Warriors practice and discussed how excited he was to be back on the court after a rehab from a torn meniscus that sidelined him the entire 2021-22 season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Favorite emerges to acquire Jae Crowder in trade

A favorite has emerged in the pursuit of Jae Crowder should Phoenix choose to trade him, according to a report. John Gambadoro, a longtime host on 98.7 FM Phoenix and excellent source on Suns news, tweeted on Wednesday about the Crowder situation. Gambadoro said that the Miami Heat are the favorite to land Crowder in a trade.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#The Wizard#Nuggets#Monte Morris#Lake Clifton High School#Espn
Larry Brown Sports

76ers could have 1 taker for Tobias Harris’ contract?

The Philadelphia 76ers’ prayers may be getting answered. Matt Moore of The Action Network reports Wednesday that the Sacramento Kings are a potential landing spot for 76ers forward Tobias Harris if Philly re-engages in trade talks for him. The 76ers are widely known to be shopping Harris and the $77 million he has left on his contract.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

The moment Draymond knew he took Brown's heart in Finals

Draymond Green knows the exact moment that he took Jaylen Brown's heart in the NBA Finals series against the Boston Celtics. In a live crossover event between "The Old Man and the Three" and "The Draymond Green Show" podcasts, former NBA star JJ Redick asked Green why he grabbed and pulled at Brown's pants in a Game 2 entanglement between the two stars, to which Green responded with two reasons, one that got a chuckle out of the live audience.
NBA
Boston

Jaylen Brown responded to Draymond Green’s comments about the NBA Finals

Brown weighed in on Twitter. After ignoring Warriors forward Draymond Green’s post-championship talk, it appears Jaylen Brown finally had enough on Thursday. The sequence began following a joint live recording of Green’s podcast “The Draymond Green Show” and ESPN basketball analyst J.J. Redick’s podcast, “The Old Man and The Three.” In the discussion, Green said he knew the moment when “I took his heart,” in reference to Brown.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Yardbarker

NBA trade reaction: Breaking down the 4-player Nuggets-Wizards swap

It's always refreshing to see a good ol' fashioned players-for-players exchange. The Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets didn't play games in their 2-for-2 trade on Wednesday. According to the reports, Washington sent Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to Denver, and the Nuggets dealt Monte Morris and Will Barton to the Wizards.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope & Ish Smith head to Denver Nuggets in trade

Two key members of the Denver Nuggets are on their way out of the Mile High City. Guards Wil Barton and Monte Morris have been traded to Washington.In return Denver gets guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and and Ish Smith. Pope should help Denver's outside shooting. He shot 39% from outside the arc last season for the Wizards. The Nuggets will be Smith's 13 NBA team. He could become the most traveled player in NBA history if he plays a game with the team. He averaged 8 points and 5 assists last season for Washington.Barton spent 8 years with Denver never averaging less than 11 points per game while Morris spent all 5 of his years in the NBA with Denver. He started 74 games this past season averaging 12 points and 4 assists per game. 
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three-star edge rusher Teitum Tuioti commits to Oregon

It would be a difficult conversion for Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti to his boss Dan Lanning if Tuioti’s son didn’t commit to Oregon. Fortunately for all involved, that talk doesn’t need to happen. Three-star edge rush Teitum Tuioti announced today via Twitter that he will indeed become a Duck and just add on to what is becoming a formidable Class of 2023. The Tuioti family came to Oregon from Nebraska after Tony accepted the job on Lanning’s staff. Teitum had offers from several schools, including the Cornhuskers. Oregon State, Kansas and Boise State were just a few who wanted Tuioti to join their defensive line. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Tuioti is ranked as the No. 2 high school player in Oregon. COMMITTED‼️ #ScoDucks 🦆 pic.twitter.com/bh15OQVPNd — Teitum Tuioti (@TeitumT) July 2, 2022
OREGON STATE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy