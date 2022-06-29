People left confused after Tucker Carlson pictured wearing indigenous headdress next to Brazilian president

People on social media are confused after Fox News' Tucker Carlson was pictured wearing an indigenous headdress while standing next to grinning Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

On Wednesday (29 June), Carlson interviewed Bolsonaro in Brazil at Palácio da Alvorada as part of a documentary for Fox's "Tucker Carlson Originals" series on "the rise of Chinese power and influence in the country."

"We showed the world the truth about Brazil, about our government, and I am sure that once again, the truth will set us free," Bolsonaro wrote in a tweet about his conversation with Carlson.

In an English translation of an article on the news outlet Veja, after the interview was done, Bolsonaro handed Carlson an indigenous headdress and insisted that he put it on his head to pose for photos.

Seemingly embarrassed, the outlet said that Carlson laughed at the moment and avoided posing.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





People took to the comments to share their sentiments on what can be deemed a form of cultural appropriation and improper use of artifacts and clothing.

One wrote: "What did one racist say to the other?"

"'Everything within a settler-colonial society strains to destroy or assimilate the Native in order to disappear them from the land - this is how a society can have multiple simultaneous and conflicting messages about Indigenous peoples' - Decolonization is Not a Metaphor," another added.

A third wrote: "Two a**holes enter a bar…"

Someone else added: "Idk if I've ever seen a more intentionally subtly offensive to the other photo."

In September 2020, Bolsonaro, who has been called the " Trump of the Tropics " defended his administration's record in protecting the Amazon rainforest. He told the global leaders that the country had been wrongly portrayed following his sentiments on deforestation and fires.

"We are victims of one of the most brutal disinformation campaigns about the Amazon and the Pantanal wetlands," Bolsonaro said in a pre-recorded message.

He also said that indigenous people in the Amazon were to blame for fires in the rainforest that year and attacked the media for spreading panic about the coronavirus pandemic.

"The fires practically occur in the same places, on the east side of the forest, where peasants and Indians burn their fields in already deforested areas," he said.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.