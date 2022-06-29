ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

People left confused after Tucker Carlson pictured wearing indigenous headdress next to Brazilian president

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

People on social media are confused after Fox News' Tucker Carlson was pictured wearing an indigenous headdress while standing next to grinning Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

On Wednesday (29 June), Carlson interviewed Bolsonaro in Brazil at Palácio da Alvorada as part of a documentary for Fox's "Tucker Carlson Originals" series on "the rise of Chinese power and influence in the country."

"We showed the world the truth about Brazil, about our government, and I am sure that once again, the truth will set us free," Bolsonaro wrote in a tweet about his conversation with Carlson.

In an English translation of an article on the news outlet Veja, after the interview was done, Bolsonaro handed Carlson an indigenous headdress and insisted that he put it on his head to pose for photos.

Seemingly embarrassed, the outlet said that Carlson laughed at the moment and avoided posing.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter


People took to the comments to share their sentiments on what can be deemed a form of cultural appropriation and improper use of artifacts and clothing.

One wrote: "What did one racist say to the other?"

"'Everything within a settler-colonial society strains to destroy or assimilate the Native in order to disappear them from the land - this is how a society can have multiple simultaneous and conflicting messages about Indigenous peoples' - Decolonization is Not a Metaphor," another added.

A third wrote: "Two a**holes enter a bar…"

Someone else added: "Idk if I've ever seen a more intentionally subtly offensive to the other photo."

In September 2020, Bolsonaro, who has been called the " Trump of the Tropics " defended his administration's record in protecting the Amazon rainforest. He told the global leaders that the country had been wrongly portrayed following his sentiments on deforestation and fires.

"We are victims of one of the most brutal disinformation campaigns about the Amazon and the Pantanal wetlands," Bolsonaro said in a pre-recorded message.

He also said that indigenous people in the Amazon were to blame for fires in the rainforest that year and attacked the media for spreading panic about the coronavirus pandemic.

"The fires practically occur in the same places, on the east side of the forest, where peasants and Indians burn their fields in already deforested areas," he said.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Who Is Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Married To?

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany got her start in politics working as an intern for former Rep. Adam Putnam. Since then, she has held a position in the White House Office of Media Affairs and served as a political analyst at CNN. Today, McEnany co-hosts Fox News’ Outnumbered and can be seen on other Fox News Media platforms. Obviously, McEnany is a busy woman, so what does her husband do?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CNN

'His temper was swift': Grisham reacts to testimony that Trump threw plate at wall

Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former President Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified during a January 6 hearing that she was told Trump threw his lunch at a wall after learning that former Attorney General Bill Barr told the Department of Justice there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacts.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
MENLO PARK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous Peoples#Brazilian#Fox News#Chinese#English#Tucker
Indy100

Jimmy Kimmel asked people if they cared about the 'homo sapiens extinction' and their answers were shocking

An oldie but a goodie...There are a lot of things wrong with the world at the moment - Boris Johnson, the possible return of Trump, the war in Ukraine and climate change but at least the human race isn't extinct...yet.Despite the recent protests in the UK from Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil areport published by the United Nations which warned that the killing of animals and plant life is now likely to threaten humanity itself, we still seem to be wandering around with our heads in the clouds.Should we really be surprised, though? The answer is 'no' if this clip from Jimmy Kimmel Live is anything to go by.Back in May 2019, Kimmel's crew took to the streets of Los Angeles to ask the public if they thought 'homo sapiens' aka humans are 'worth saving?' The answers were a thoroughly depressing indictment of the US education system. You can watch the entire segment in the video below.Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Bernie Eccleston criticises Zelensky and praises Putin during bizarre GMB interview

Bernie Eccleston has said that Vladimir Putin is a 'first-class and sensible person' and revealed that he would ‘take a bullet for him’The former chief executive of the Formula One Group spoke on Good Morning Britain when he was asked about his relationship with the Russian prime minister and the ongoing illegal invasion of Ukraine.Pictures of Eccleston and Putin together were shown on the program, and he was then asked by hosts Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway whether he still regarded him as a friend.“I’d still take a bullet for him,” he said, leaving the presenters in shocked silence. Sign...
WORLD
Indy100

Tory whip's resignation letter is most bizarre one you'll read this year

Tory Deputy Chief Whip Christopher Pincher sent Prime Minister Boris Johnson a letter of resignation claiming he "drank far too much" and "embarrassed [himself] and other people". On Thursday, Pincher, 52, sent the letter of resignation as whip, seemingly referencing an event from the night prior at the Carlton Club, the Conservative Party's private member club. It opened with the startling words: "Last night I drank far too much," and continued: "I've embarrassed myself and other people which is the last thing I want to do and for that I apologise to you and those concerned. "I think the right...
POLITICS
Indy100

Boris Johnson awkwardly shaking off the Turkish president has become an instant meme

First Boris Johnson was ambushed by a cake, now he appears to have been caught off-guard by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the latest Nato summit in Madrid.Sitting at a table perusing some documents, Mr Johnson was alerted to President Erdoğan’s presence when he placed a hand on his left shoulder, and leaving it there as the PM rose out of his seat.In the awkward video, the Conservative leader then shuffles out of his grasp and brushes President Erdoğan’s hand off his shoulder before saying hello to his “friend”.We’re not sure if the Turkish politician feels the same way,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Indy100

Elon Musk breaks Twitter silence with tribute to YouTuber Technoblade

Elon Musk has returned to Twitter after more than a week of inactivity on the website, admitting that he's 'a little bored' and also posting a tribute to the YouTuber Technoblade who passed away on Friday from cancer as well as a picture with the Pope.The billionaire founder of Tesla and Space X is in the process of a lucrative $44 billion takeover of the social media company and is usually a frequent poster on the website. However, after a post on 21st June about the surging gas prices in the United States, Musk has been silent on the site,...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Boris Johnson tries to avoid questions on '£150,000 tree house' in tense interview

Boris Johnson has faced uncomfortable questions on the reports suggesting he planned to build a £150,000 treehouse on the grounds of Chequers. It comes following speculation that the PM and his wife Carrie wanted to build a structure fit with bulletproof glass for their son Wilf in autumn 2020. The report first appeared in The Times, and it claimed security staff raised concerns that it could prove to be a security risk as it would have been visible from the road. The PM was asked about the reports, and while he didn’t deny them, he said he ‘refused to comment on his...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Joe Rogan reveals which candidate he's backing for president - and it's not Donald Trump

On Tuesday's episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, host Joe Rogan said he thinks Ron DeSantis "would work as a good president," seemingly offering an unofficial endorsement. Rogan, 54, sat down with actress and former MMA fighter Gina Carano to discuss Covid, cancel culture, politics and more. As their conversation turned toward politics, Carano asked Rogan who he was planning to support in the next election. "I think Ron DeSantis would work as a good president," Rogan said. "I mean, what he's done for Florida has been admirable."Although the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee have not announced their...
FLORIDA STATE
Indy100

Kamala Harris accused of giving up after widely criticised CNN interview

Kamala Harris has been accused of being "incompetent" in her response when questioned on what action will now be taken by the Democrat administration to protect abortion rights.In her first interview since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, the vice president sat with CNN's Dana Bash to discuss this matter, but when asked what the Democrats will do to ensure there are legal abortion rights, Harris's response wasn't exactly the fighting talk many were hoping for."You're saying now the president said this fall Roe is on the ballot," Bash said referring to the important upcoming midterm elections...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indy100

Joe Biden looks completely bemused after Boris Johnson tried to fist bump him

The UK and US may have a "special relationship," but it seems that a casual fist bump is off the cards as far as Joe Biden is concerned after he left Boris Johnson hanging.Awkward...At the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, the prime minister was sitting at his table when he stuck his fist up in the air to greet the US president as he arrived at the table.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThough the gesture appeared to confuse Biden who didn't reciprocate the greeting and instead left Johnson hanging in an embarrassing diss who soon took the hint...
POLITICS
Indy100

Tube posters remember secret LGBTQ+ language

Transport for London (TfL) has celebrated LGBTQ+ by remembering the secret language the community used to use.Homosexuality was illegal throughout England and Wales until 1967 – when sex between two consenting men over 21 was no longer considered a crime. Scotland didn't follow suit until 1980 and Northern Ireland until 1982.To avoid imprisonment and to quite literally save their lives, gay men would use Polari, defined as code talk "made up of Italianate phrases, rhyming slang and cant terms". The language was an essential part of British Queer culture. To celebrate the city's 50th year of Pride celebrations, TfL...
WORLD
Indy100

Climate activists deflate tires of more than 40 SUVs in New York City and say more will be next

A group of climate activists hoping to reduce to the number of SUV's in urban cities deflated the tires of dozens of them in NYC this week. The Tyre Extinguishers are a group of climates activists who have started campaigns in cities like London, Vienna, Glasgow, and more to reduce the number of carbon emissions in cities where public transportation is readily available. The campaign consists of people going around, spotting SUVs, then removing the air cap to deflate the tire making them unusable. Deflaters also leave a pamphlet describing the negative consequences of their cars' emissions on the driver's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy