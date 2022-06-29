Parents of student injured in Oxford shooting file lawsuit against gun dealer

The parents of a teen who was injured in the deadly Oxford High School shooting have filed a lawsuit against gun dealer Acme Shooting Goods.

The lawsuit, which also names the Oxford Community School District as a defendant, was filed by Matthew and Mary Mueller on behalf of their 14-year-old son who they say was shot in the face at the school on Nov. 30. The deadly shooting left four students dead and seven others, including a teacher, injured.

Brady and co-counsel Sommers Schwartz, P.C., who are representing the family, say this is the first suit that brings claims against Acme, the dealer that sold the gun used in the shooting.

The complaint alleges negligence on the part of Acme for selling the firearm “upon information and belief, actual or constructive knowledge that the shooter’s father was unlawfully purchasing the firearm for his minor son.”

“No family or community should have to experience the pain that we endured on November 30, 2021 and continue to deal with to this day. Both of us are teachers in the Oxford Community School District at Oxford Middle School and while we worked to keep our students as calm and as safe as we possibly could, we were panicked, unable to reach our son. For 45 minutes, we did not know if he was alive. We next saw him in a hospital bed. While we will live with the horror of that day forever, he will live with the physical pain and trauma of being shot for the rest of his life. That pain was avoidable. We are bringing this suit so that the failures both in the sale of this gun and at our school which allowed this to happen can never happen again. No family or community needs to experience this pain and no child should have to live with it for the rest of their life,” said Matthew and Mary Mueller in a shared statement.

7 Action News has reached out to Acme for comment on the lawsuit Wednesday afternoon and is awaiting a response.

Complaint by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd