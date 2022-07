HARPSWELL (WGME)-- A new report has Maine lobstermen saying, "I told you so." The report says large whale entanglements dropped in 2020, including for the right whale. Lobstermen in Maine have long argued they should not be blamed for the right whales' population decline, which makes this new study from NOAA all the more frustrating.

