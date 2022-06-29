ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

California facing calls to allow testing of heavy-duty autonomous trucks

By Joseph Guzman | June 29, 2022
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QLr0d_0gPvPd7700

Story at a glance

  • Autonomous vehicle developers are calling on California Gov. Gavin Newsom to begin a rulemaking process to allow heavy-duty self-driving trucks to be tested on state roads.
  • Since 2019, California has allowed light-duty autonomous trucks and other vehicles to be tested and used for commercial purposes.
  • But under current laws, self-driving vehicles in the state must be under 10,000 pounds, meaning larger trucks with autonomous driving capabilities are unable to be piloted.

A group of autonomous vehicle developers and business leaders is calling on California Gov. Gavin Newsom to revisit rules prohibiting large trucks with autonomous driving capabilities from public testing in the state, arguing California stands to reap both environmental and economic benefits of the emerging technology.

In a letter to Newsom earlier this week, dozens of autonomous vehicle developers, logistics firms and others urged the governor and the California Department of Motor Vehicles to begin a rulemaking process to allow heavy-duty self-driving trucks to be tested and eventually deployed on public roads. Signees include Waymo, TuSimple, Gavit, Uber Freight, UPS, Embark, Volvo and others.

Since 2019, California has allowed light-duty autonomous trucks and other vehicles to be tested and used for commercial purposes on state roads. More recently, California regulators granted Cruise, a company controlled by automaker General Motors, approval to launch driverless ride-hailing services in San Francisco without a safety driver. Cruise and autonomous vehicle developer Waymo have both been shuttling passengers around the city in autonomous vehicles for some time, but with a back-up human driver present to take control if something goes wrong.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

But under current laws, self-driving vehicles in the state must be under 10,000 pounds, meaning larger trucks with autonomous driving capabilities are unable to be piloted. And as the technology evolves and gets better, states like Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and Nevada are already in the process of putting self-driving semi trucks on the road.

Industry leaders said this puts California behind the curve and urged state leaders to “urgently develop a safe, thoughtful regulatory framework to permit autonomous trucks in the state.”

“Without regulations to permit this technology, California is at risk of losing our competitive edge. As the industry deploys new pilot programs, builds critical infrastructure, and creates the 21st century jobs California’s businesses need to grow, investment is limited to other states that allow deployment of autonomous trucks,” the letter states.

“We are now asking your Administration to initiate a thoughtful rulemaking process that gives autonomous trucks a chance to work for California and Californians—making our state the global hub for technology that will define the future of transportation.”

The letter cites a Silicon Valley Leadership Group study that found the deployment of autonomous trucks in California could add $6.5 billion in economic activity to the state, make its supply chain more efficient and spur wage gains and job growth.

The idea is autonomous trucks could remedy a host of problems the trucking industry is currently facing: driver shortages, increasing vehicle prices, fuel price volatility, performance limitations and safety concerns.

But still, while the technology is advancing, there are still many hurdles to developing a completely safe and viable autonomous freight industry.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Pa. Lawmakers Pass Bill To Crack Down On Illegal Dirt Bikes, ATVs In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed a bill to help crack down on illegal dirt bikes and ATVs in Philadelphia. For a first offense, violators could face a $50 fine and up to 10 days in jail. For a second offense, the fine rises to up to $300 and offenders could face 30 days in jail. It also clarifies the definitions of the vehicles. The bill passed both chambers on Friday.
Pocono Update

Court Blocks Gov. Wolf From Tolling Nine Bridges Along Pennsylvania Interstates

A state court permanently blocked Governor Wolf's plan to toll nine major bridges on Pennsylvania interstates today. The Associated Press reported that a panel of Commonwealth Court judges has effectively killed a plan to add tolls to nine bridges. Three Pittsburgh-area municipalities argued that Gov. Wolf's administration and the Department of Transportation did not follow proper procedure while advancing the proposal to the Public-Private Transportation Partnership Board, which requires that PennDOT recommend which bridges to be tolled.
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania city among top fishing cities: study

Pittsburgh is one of the top cities for fishing in the U.S., according to a ranking prepared by ApartmentGuide.com, an online rental resource. The Three Rivers City came in at No. 9 in the top 10 ranking among all U.S. cities with populations of more than 50,000. For each city,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autonomous Driving#Self Driving Trucks#Waymo Tusimple Gavit#Volvo#General Motors
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Announces Free Electric Vehicle Fast Charging at Evolve NY Sites for July 4 Weekend

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York Power Authority will offer free charging at all EVolve NY Direct Current Fast Chargers across the state from July 1 through July 5 to encourage emissions-free electric vehicle driving over the high-travel Independence Day holiday weekend. The EVolve NY network hosts nearly 100 chargers along key travel corridors throughout the state. The holiday weekend promotion’s goal is to inspire more New Yorkers to adopt electric vehicle driving and drive cleaner. Free fast charging will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 1, and end on 11:59 p.m., Tuesday, July 5.
CBS Philly

‘This Is Hatred, This Is Foul’: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, Teachers’ Union Denounce Legislation Targeting LGBTQ Youth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and the teachers’ union condemned bills in Harrisburg that would affect the LGTBQ+ community. Two passed the Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday. One would restrict what Republicans call “sexually explicit content.” Another restricts instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. Krasner called the bills “despicable.” “We hope and expect that they will be vetoed because this is hatred, this is foul,” Krasner said. “People are already hurt. They are already hurt because they have been singled out, they have been pointed out. They have been told they are not good enough and none of that is true.” The district attorney said the Pennsylvania legislature should concentrate on the gun violence epidemic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Pa. House: Philly officials face removal for not enforcing crime laws

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania House resolution that is being brought fourth by the House Judiciary Committee is seeking to create a select committee on restoring law and order in Philadelphia. State House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) says he supports House Resolution 216 that would form the investigative committee that would reportedly recommend […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania distributing $121M in property tax/rent rebate funds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Starting Friday, 260,294 older homeowners, renters and people with disabilities across Pennsylvania will be issued rebates totaling roughly $121.7 million, the Department of Revenue announced. The rebates will be distributed through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. As specified by law, rebate distributions cannot begin until...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

A Bill Loosening Rules for Pennsylvania Poll Watchers Heads to Gov. Wolf’s Desk

Gov. Tom Wolf will soon consider an election bill from Republican State Senator and candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports, lawmakers approved the measure to expand what poll watchers are allowed to do during elections. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/06/29/a-bill-loosening-rules-for-pennsylvania-poll-watchers-heads-to-gov-wolfs-desk/. (Original air-date: 7/1/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Junkyard Fire Sends Black Smoke Over Bucks County

A large junkyard fire at a Bucks County steel plant sent thick plumes of black smoke into the afternoon sky Thursday. The two-alarm fire broke out at Mazza Steel in Falls Township, Pa., shortly after 12:30 p.m., county officials confirmed. SkyForce10 overhead showed heaps of trash and debris ablaze inside...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Current power outages in Erie

Update: As of 9:30 p.m. Friday, the number of people without power in Erie has gone down to 58 total. There are 13 reported power outages in the City of Erie, 44 still in Harborcreek, and less than five in Millcreek. Update: As of 9 p.m. Friday, the numbers continue to fluctuate as there are […]
ERIE, PA
WITF

Pennsylvania primary voters turned out in record numbers. Here’s what drew some of them to the polls.

Whether the high-profile races for governor and U.S. Senate motivates voters to turn out this fall is an open question. WITF strives to provide nuanced perspectives from the most authoritative sources. We are on the lookout for biases or assumptions in our own work, and we invite you to point out any we may have missed. Contact us on our Trusting News page.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

619K+
Followers
74K+
Post
467M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy