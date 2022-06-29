Steelers' Najee Harris not among most-elusive RBs in NFL last season?

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) participates in minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The numbers seem to show that Pittsburgh Steelers running back and 2021 rookie Najee Harris enjoyed an excellent debut pro season.

According to ESPN stats, Harris ended last campaign fourth overall with 1,200 rushing yards, and the 24-year-old also contributed seven rushing touchdowns to go along with 74 receptions for 467 yards and three additional scores. However, former offensive lineman and current analyst Ross Tucker raised eyebrows when he said last week that he "was not overly impressed by" Harris and added that does not believe Harris is "a special player."

For a piece published on Wednesday morning, Bryant Horn of Pro Football Focus ranked ball-carriers based on "elusiveness" and on "missed tackles forced per attempt." Harris checked in at No. 22 out of 25 with 57 missed tackles forced per attempt, but that doesn't necessarily mean that Horn is down on the Alabama Crimson Tide product.

"His 307 carries last season were the second-most in the league," Horn noted. "He forced 57 missed tackles and tallied 913 of his 1,200 yards after contact, the latter of which ranked seventh. He tied for second with 52 first downs and found the end zone seven times — not bad for an upcoming sophomore."

As Josh Carney explained for Steelers Depot, Horn's work doesn't account for Harris' overall production as both a runner and a pass-catcher out of the backfield.