ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

‘Brittney matters’: Wife of WNBA player imprisoned in Russia calls for public pressure to secure release

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MiVVx_0gPvOZzw00
Tweet

The wife of WNBA star player Brittney Griner, who has been imprisoned in Russia for four months, is asking for the public to help push for her release ahead of Griner’s impending trial.

Cherelle Griner spoke with the Rev. Al Sharpton on his radio show, “Keepin’ It Real,” on Wednesday, saying that public pressure can play a key role in securing her freedom.

“Brittney matters,” she said. “We’re never going to shut up about this until she’s back.”

Cherelle Griner said her wife is struggling “every second that goes by” and is terrified and alone. She also said she has not spoken to her since she was first incarcerated in February and gets updates through letters.

Brittney Griner, a center for the Phoenix Mercury and a U.S. Olympic gold medalist who plays for a Russian professional team during the WNBA offseason, was arrested days before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at Sheremetyevo International Airport. Russian authorities said they found vape cartridges in her luggage and brought drug charges against her.

She is set to stand trial on Friday after her detention has been repeatedly extended through December. She could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted, and less than 1 percent of defendants in criminal cases in Russia are acquitted, according to The Associated Press.

“Until my wife is home, there is a huge piece of me that is missing,” Cherelle Griner said.

She said federal officials have told her that securing her wife’s release is a priority and the matter is at the “highest chain of command.”

“What I’m getting is that the people that need to know are aware, but they haven’t executed and so I need them to execute this,” she said.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that Brittney Griner’s case has “the fullest attention” of President Biden and officials will not rest until she is returned home.

Cherelle Griner said she does not know what stage negotiations are in or if a deal is on the table and being debated. She said officials seem to not be able to share information because of confidentiality.

She said “nothing about this” is justice, adding the law Brittney Griner allegedly broke is “ambiguous.” She added that the potential punishment is not appropriate for the alleged crime.

“The only justice in this situation of her wrongfully being detained is for our government to execute this deal,” she said. “Stop talking about it. Stop all of the above. It just needs to be done.”

Comments / 21

Mitchell Powers
2d ago

She and her girlfriend is something last on our minds and our worries should be important things here in America

Reply(5)
19
Wayne Espinoza
2d ago

She broke the law In a foreign country, now she wants to be released and Immune to their punishment? Even though it’s Russia rules are rules, she’s not above any rules! There’s no entitlement!

Reply
4
Roger Roland
2d ago

I'll see if I can muster up some pressure after my yard work is done.

Reply(1)
10
Related
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner’s wife shares heartbreaking admission

It has been over four months since WNBA star Brittney Griner was initially detained in Russia for allegedly being found with vape cartridges containing a hashish oil, a marijuana concentrate which carries a significant penalty within the country. Russia recently decided that her criminal trial would begin on Friday, and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Al Sharpton
Person
Brittney Griner
The Independent

What is hashish oil and how did it land Brittney Griner in a Russian courtroom?

WNBA star Brittney Griner was on her way to Russia to play basketball when customs officials allegedly discovered contraband in her bag. According to the Russians, Mr Griner allegedly packed hashish oil in her bag, likely in the form of a vape. It was that discovery that led to her now five month detention in Russia. On Friday, Ms Griner appeared in Russian court for the first time and faced charges of smuggling less than a gram of hash oil inside of her luggage. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. What is hash oil?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Brittney Griner trial - live: Anger as WNBA star held in ‘tiny cage’ as Russia denies she is hostage

More than four months after her arrest in Moscow, US women’s basketball star Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian court on Friday for what was expected to be the beginning of her trial on drug charges.The 31-year-old athlete was seen arriving at Khimki City Court outside of Moscow in handcuffs shortly after noon local time, with US embassy staff in attendance. She then heard her charges, including intentionally transporting narcotics. Facing up to 10 years in prison in Russia, Griner accepted the charges and did not enter a plea, reports said.A centre for the Phoenix Mercury, Griner had played for UMMC...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Crime#The Phoenix Mercury#Russian#The Associated Press
Daily Mail

'Go on, then, do it!' Putin's Lavrov taunts Liz Truss for saying Russia must be defeated in Ukraine and says 'we are not ashamed of showing who we are' when asked about his country's war crimes

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov taunted British leaders on Thursday over their response to the war in Ukraine, and insisted Russia is 'not ashamed of showing who we are' when confronted over his country's war crimes. The Kremlin official, a long-time ally of president Vladimir Putin, goaded Britain's Prime Minister...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Wife Shares Update: Sports World Reacts

Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia. Her stay following her airport arrest earlier this year was recently extended six months, though the U.S. government continues to work on getting the WNBA star out. Wednesday, Griner's wife, Cherelle, shared a heartbreaking update on her status. Griner, one of the top...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Experts believe WNBA star Brittney Griner will be found guilty in Russia after ‘show trial’

After months of detainment in Russia, Brittney Griner is finally going to receive a trial Friday. Experts of Russian law told T.J. Quinn of ESPN that the situation is very bleak and that the WNBA star will almost certainly be found guilty. William Pomeranz, the acting director of the Wilson Center’s Kennan Institute, explained how […] The post Experts believe WNBA star Brittney Griner will be found guilty in Russia after ‘show trial’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BASKETBALL
International Business Times

Putin Struggles To Stand In New Video, Sparks Illness Speculations Again

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s health has come into question again after he appeared to be shaking and struggling to stand in a recent event at the Kremlin. Video footage captured at an awards ceremony on Sunday showed Putin, 69, swaying back and forth after he awarded filmmaker Nikita Mikhailov the State Prize of the Russian Federation. Putin’s leg was also seen constantly shaking while he was standing near the podium.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
thecomeback.com

Keith Olbermann: Free Brittney Griner by arresting Alex Ovechkin

Keith Olbermann thinks he has the solution for freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russian prison. Send NHL star Alex Ovechkin to prison in the United States. Olbermann made the suggestion on Twitter, quote-tweeting a video of ESPN’s T.J. Quinn claiming there is a growing expectation that Russia will convict and sentence Griner to 10 years in prison.
NBA
thecomeback.com

Legal experts offer depressing reality for Brittney Griner trial

Over four months after she was detained in a Russian airport, WNBA star Brittney Griner will finally stand trial on drug charges on Friday. However, according to legal experts who spoke with the New York Times, the likelihood that she will receive a fair trial is rare and the possibility that she will avoid a conviction is very low.
BASKETBALL
The Hill

The Hill

619K+
Followers
74K+
Post
467M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy