SPARTANBURG — Red, White and Boom, the city's annual fireworks celebration event, will be held at Barnet Park on the Fourth of July, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. The event returned in 2021 after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. City Communications and Marketing Manager Christopher George said the fireworks will be launched from First Baptist Spartanburg's parking lot across from Barnet Park. A section of Converse Street will be blocked off near the parking lot.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO