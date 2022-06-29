ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

I’m a home expert -the AC product for less than $20 that will reduce your electric bill

By Josephine Fuller
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

SUMMER is here and along with the temperature, the cost of electricity is also rising, but one product can help reduce your utility bill without sacrificing comfort.

Trying to cool your home during the sweltering summer heat can cost a pretty penny.

Using magnets to close air vents in rooms you're not using will better cool the rooms you do use Credit: Tiktok/@maxfisherrealestate

During the summer, the cost of cooling systems can add up to over half of your total utility bill.

The cost can be even higher depending on how many cooling units you have and how big they are.

Replacing an older unit that uses more energy isn't always an option, but there is a solution to save money that costs less than $20.

The magnet hack

Max Fisher posts tons of money-saving tips on his TikTok, MaxFisherRealEstate.

He shared the simple way he and his family keep their rooms cool without cranking up the AC.

Max uses register covers, which are long magnets that go over air vents, to redirect the cool air to whichever room he wants to cool.

Before you head to bed, put the covers on any vents in rooms that will be empty for the night.

Fisher says he puts them up in the living room, dining room, and spare bedroom.

This pushes all the air into one room, cooling it down faster without having to lower the temperature on the AC.

Are fans a cheaper option?

Leaving fans on for an extended period of time can definitely raise your energy bill.

To figure out how much your fan is costing you, you need to know its wattage.

Find the total output needed to turn that wattage into kilowatt-hours, and then divide the kilowatt-hours by 1,000 to get how much output is used each hour.

Then, multiply that number by the number of hours you used the fan.

Now that you know your kilowatt output, you need to multiply it by the amount you pay for one kW of electricity.

Then, to find the total cost, the equation is:

Cost = power (kilowatt) × time (hour) × cost of 1 kWh (cents)

The average American household pays about 12 cents per KWh.

Running a ceiling fan in one room every night costs almost $29 annually.

Multiply this by how many fans you run at night to see if it's cost-effective for you to keep using them.

To continue lowering your utility bill, check to see if you have any of these energy-draining appliances in your home.

Plus, here's the best time to take a shower to save money on water and electric bills.

CELL PHONES
#Electric Bill#Utility Bill#Electricity#Ac#Tiktok
