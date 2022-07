The Old Glory Relay came through Chilton County on June 30 on its way to The World Games in Birmingham. Veterans service organization Team Red, White & Blue started in Montgomery with members taking a section of the journey carrying an American Flag and the flag of the World Games. The team ended the day in Clanton. Team members cycled, ran or walked to get the flag to the destination.

CLANTON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO