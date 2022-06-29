ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IL

Robertson wins Democratic primary for Sheriff, facing Harlan, Cox in November

James Robertson has won the Democratic primary for Knox County Sheriff in a close race with Doug Sampson. The final tally had Robertson with about 52 percent of the vote compared...

hoiabc.com

Candidate declares victory in tight PPS board race

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two days after the election, Paris McConnell declared victory Thursday as continued ballot-counting solidified her position as the second-leading vote-getter in the race for a pair of seats on the Peoria Public Schools District 150 School Board. The Peoria County Election Commission tallied 32...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Mail-in voting up seven percentage points in 2022 Illinois primaries

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Mail-in voting increased substantially in the 2022 Illinois primary elections, even as turnout dipped to 19 percent statewide. The Illinois State Board of Elections says vote-by-mail is up seven percentage points from the 2020 primaries, which were conducted at the start of the pandemic. Vote-by-mail represented nine percent of total ballots cast in the 2020 primaries, and it spiked to 16 percent this year.
Central Illinois Proud

Everyone advances in Putnam County Board race

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, all candidates for the Putnam County Board at large seat race will advance to the general election. On the Republican side, James D. Shurts Jr. received 326 votes, Jaye Debates received 343 votes, Joseph King received 312 votes, Steven O Malavolti received 386 votes, and Jeffery R. Purtell received 293 votes.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IL
Galesburg, IL
Elections
Galesburg, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Elections
Knox County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Galesburg, IL
County
Knox County, IL
tspr.org

Identity theft arrests in Galesburg

Galesburg police say they’ve arrested two women for identity theft. In one case, Christine Greene, 25, was found to have personal identity information for 37 people in Knox County and elsewhere, according to Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin. That includes dates of birth, driver’s license information, social...
GALESBURG, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Arrest of Kewanee fugitive involved Geneseo negotiator, multiple agencies during 90 minute standoff

Kewanee's William Merritt III couldn't have been pleased with his window seat from inside a trailer in Geneseo Monday. Outside, officers from several departments in Henry County, including it's mutual-alarm tactical team, had gathered, responding to a tip to the Sheriff's Department that Merritt, sought for a stabbing in Kewanee the week prior, was inside.
GENESEO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Everyone advances in Fulton County District 2 race

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The six candidates who ran to fill the seven District 2 board seats Tuesday all advanced to the general election. Barry Beck received 454 votes, Triston Eddlemon received 304 votes, Jared C. Heller received 735 votes, Lauren Southwood received 716 votes, John Spangler received 658 votes and Karl L. Williams received 515 votes.
Person
Doug Sampson
wvik.org

Primary Election Result Could Change

In the race for Illinois House District 72, Gregg Johnson beat Thurgood Brooks by 28 votes, or three-tenths of one per cent. Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney says 162 mail ballots from Democrats in the 72nd District have not yet been returned, but they could count when the results are certified if they were postmarked by election day.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Plans on hold for wind turbines in Tazewell County

PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It may be months before Tazewell County’s government approves more wind energy projects. The Tazewell County Zoning Board of Appeals voted Thursday evening to approve a six-month moratorium on wind turbines. About 60 people attended the public hearing in Pekin. The board hopes...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
aroundptown.com

Illinois 78 Work Near Annawan Begins July 5

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that weather permitting, construction on Illinois 78 north of Annawan will begin Tuesday, July 5. Work includes pipe culvert improvements through the levees at Coal Creek, north of Annawan. Shoulder closures will be utilized, and drivers should be prepared to stop for flaggers, who will be directing traffic. The project is expected to be completed by Aug. 19.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Sorensen to face King for 17th Congressional District seat

With East Moline Democrat Cheri Bustos retiring after the end of her term, there will be a new Congressperson representing the 17th District after the November election. In a crowded field of Democrats trying to take her spot, Eric Sorensen, former Quad Cities TV meteorologist, has taken the majority of the votes, beating out the likes of former Illinois State Representative Litesa Wallace and Rockford Alderman Johnathan Logemann.
EAST MOLINE, IL
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman wanted for vehicle theft after taking van, leaving it in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 23rd, responded to a reported vehicle theft in the 100 block of South West Street. The alleged theft occurred on Monday, June 20th. Officers met with a 32-year-old female victim who said she was at an apartment with a female friend on the 20th and the female friend wanted a ride from the victim. The victim declined to give her friend a ride, and when the victim returned from using the restroom her friend and her car keys were gone. The victim told police she waited three days to file the report because she was in constant contact via Facebook messenger with her friend – identified as 22-year-old Delaney Sorenson of Galesburg. When Sorenson eventually blocked the victim, she called police. According to police reports, Sorenson eventually told her mother that she left the stolen vehicle at a Walmart parking lot in West Des Moines, Iowa. Sorenson messaged that she left the van in Iowa because she “wasn’t going to jail for a stolen car.” The 2004 Honda Odyssey was listed as stolen and Delaney Sorenson was added to the Galesburg Police pending arrest list facing charges of Vehicle Theft.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois 4th of July events to look out for

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Here is where you can go to celebrate the 4th of July Monday. The Peoria Jaycees Firecracker 5000: The Firecracker 5000 is a 3.1-mile run/walk through downtown Peoria. It starts at 311 SW Water Street at 7:30 a.m. Those interested in registering can do so here.
PEORIA, IL
WQAD

Man puts a knife to his throat when Kewanee Police attempt to arrest him

KEWANEE, Ill. — Warning: The video above may be disturbing to some viewers. Kewanee Police have released body camera footage of an encounter with a man who unexpectedly tried to harm himself during an arrest on June 26, 2022. According to the Kewanee Police Department, they responded to JoJo's...
