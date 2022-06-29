Wizards Notes: Barton, Morris, Latest Trade Buzz

The trade for Monte Morris and Will Barton sets up the Wizards up to maximize the talent around Bradley Beal , who is expected to re-sign on a five-year deal once free agency begins.

As I mentioned before the draft in my Wizards Tea Leaves piece, trading for Barton just makes sense. Tommy Sheppard has previously spoken about how the Wizards would be comfortable acquiring non-traditional floor generals to share some of the play-making duties and the acquisition will allow Beal to play more of his time with the starters, something that should bring added continuity to the team.

Morris, who started 74 of the 75 games he played with the Nuggets last season, is a low turnover maestro, who should add further control to the offense. Morris hits the Wizards’ other primary objective of finding a veteran starting point. Over his career, the 27-year-old guard has made 39.4 percent of his three-point attempts.

