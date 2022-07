WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Southern Pine Beetle outbreaks across Franklin and Wakulla counties are threatening the forest land in Florida, the Florida Forest Service says. According to FFS, Southern Pine Beetles are the biggest threat to forest life and a pine tree will die within six weeks once it’s been infested. As seen in the aerial flights the service conducted, the forest landscape has dramatically changed in the span of only 10 days.

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO