Listing of the Day: 2301 N. Lexington Street

Reminiscent of an English country cottage, this 1930s home is brimming with character and modern amenities. Enter through a white picket fence and wend your way through lush gardens of perennials and mature landscaping to a vestibule entry. The light-filled living room features a soaring ceiling with skylights, a wall of...
Professional golfer Vijay Singh has just listed his breathtaking Hawaiian estate for $23 million, reports GolfDigest. The home, which was built in 2004, offers up impressive amenities that explain the hefty price tag. The 59-year-old, who has won 34 events in the PGA Tour including a Masters title and two...
This stunning home in Lagrangeville, New York, has 3,323 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Ann Costigan. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. UPSTAIRS YOU WILL FIND A LOFT AREA WITH MAGNIFICANT VIEWS WHICH CAN BE USED AS AN OFFICE OR READING AREA. WELCOME TO THIS STUNNING, GORGEOUS PRIVATE SPA-LIKE OASIS WHICH SITS ON NEARLY 10 ACRES WITH MANICURED LAWNS AND BEAUTIFUL SHRUBS. A BANK OF WINDOWS WHICH ALLOWS NATURAL LIGHT IN AND VIEWS TO DIE FOR. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. AS YOU APPROACH THE HOUSE FROM THE LONG DRIVEWAY, THERE IS A PADDOCK ON THE LEFT WITH FENCE AND POST AND A HORSE RUN IN, AMPLE PARKING SPACES NEAR HOUSE, DRIVE AROUND TO THE BACK TO THE 2000 SQ FT FOUR CAR HEATED AND CENTRAL AIR GARAGE WITH A FINISHED OFFICE SPACE OVERHEAD, MORE PARKING SPACES, VEGETABLE GARDEN AND A WRAP AROUND DRIVEWAY. BACK TO MAIN LEVEL WHICH CONSISTS OF MASTER BEDROOM, LARGE OPEN CLOSET AND SPA LIKE ENSUITE AND ANOTHER WELL APPOINTED BEDROOM AND FULL BATHROOM.
Built in 2015, the apartment lacked any vintage appeal or attractive patina. “It was very new, and not really charming,” says Nicolas Payet of the interior design agency Marn Déco. “And the owners wanted both a natural feel and a style that would remind them of New York, where they previously lived.” The project—located in Montreuil, a suburb of Paris—was designed to channel their tastes, with natural materials, woods, and colors—primarily shades of green. The owner, who works at home, also wanted a remote workspace where he could have some privacy and quiet without feeling entirely cut off from family life.
This oceanside house in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, a coastal town just south of Cape Cod, boasts nearly 21,000 square feet of indoor space, 1,500 feet of waterfront and is spread across 10 acres of land. “People are buying the soul of the property and [potential buyers] are very taken with the...
A new, energy-efficient Miami Beach mansion hit the market Thursday for $15 million. A new, energy-efficient Miami Beach mansion hit the market Thursday for $15 million. The six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bathroom home has about 75 feet of frontage on Biscayne Bay, including a dock on the water, according to the listing with Caroline Puren of Compass. Puren Homes, run by Frederic Puren, the agent’s husband, is behind the build, according to the listing.
