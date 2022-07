Typically, plastic “bans” do not apply to consumer goods that come packaged in plastic, ranging from potato chips to shampoo; instead, they only concern items such as single-use plastic straws, containers, and cutlery. However, the new California plastic law will actually apply to companies manufacturing plastic-packaged products, making it arguably one of the strictest plastic bans in the nation — if it actually goes into effect, that is.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO