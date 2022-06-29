ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-29 12:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid recently burned areas and downstream locations. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes will occur. Rockslides and mudslides will likely occur in steep terrain. Turn around, don`t drown...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:28:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 445 PM MST. * At 428 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Yava, or 25 miles southwest of Chino Valley, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Yavapai County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy