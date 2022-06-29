Cowabunga Vegas locations to host July 4 holiday weekend celebrations
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cowabunga Canyon and Cowabunga Bay will be holding Fourth of July celebrations throughout the holiday weekend. Starting on Friday, July 1 the parks will host DJs and live music, strolling entertainers, children’s activities, and daily fireworks.
Cowabunga Canyon will have DJs daily from noon to 3 p.m. and live music from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Between 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., strolling entertainers, including stilt walkers, will be around entertaining park goers. A pie-eating contest will begin at 7 p.m. A children’s train will run each day from noon to 6 p.m., with face-painting from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
At the end of each day, Cowabunga Canyon will host a special daytime colorful patriotic celebration with brightly-colored smoke, sparklers, comets, and more. The display will begin at 7:50 p.m. daily.
Cowabunga Canyon is located at 7055 S. Fort Apache Road near Warm Springs Road.
Across the valley at Cowabunga Bay, DJs will perform daily from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. followed by live music from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Stilt walkers and other entertainers will roam from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Face painting and fake tattoos will be available from noon to 6 p.m. and those with healthy appetites can compete in a daily pie-eating contest starting at 8 p.m.
Cowabunga Bay guests will end the day with a spirited nightly fireworks show starting at 8:50 p.m.
Cowabunga Bay is located at 900 Galleria Drive in Henderson.
For tickets or season passes to either park, check out the Cowabunga Vegas website.
