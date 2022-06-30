ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnaudville, LA

UPDATE: Natural gas well fire stops

By Dawson Damico, Scott Lewis
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nIF6X_0gPvLlkP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vRxgo_0gPvLlkP00
Courtesy Scott Taylor

UPDATE: 7/1/22 12 p.m.: The fire at a natural gas well in Arnaudville has stopped burning after approximately two days. Officials say that it’s possible the fire could become active and ignite again. There is still a voluntary evacuation order in place for residents in the surrounding area, and others are urged to avoid the area.

UPDATE: 6/30/22 12 p.m. : The company responsible for the gas well has been identified as Precision Drilling.

UPDATE: 06/29/22 7:17 p.m. No injuries reported following a natural gas well rupture that ignited Wednesday in Arnaudville.

The incident occurred just after 11 a.m. near Joe Kidder Road when crews rushed to the area and began a voluntary evacuation.

No additional details have been released.

ARNAUDVILLE, La. ( KLFY ) — Louisiana State Police is reporting that a natural gas well rupture has led to road closures and voluntary evacuations within a half-mile of the well.

Louisiana State Police Tpr. Derek Senegal said no injuries have been reported.

The rupture has reportedly occurred near Joe Kidder Rd. off of La. 93. Joe Kidder and Lee Roy Bourque roads are closed to travel at the moment.

The well is currently burning, and Louisiana State Police Haz Mat officials and officials affiliated with the well are analyzing the best way to handle the issue.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

One person injured in shooting near River Road

Baton Rouge - Authorities are responding to a shooting along West Grant Street near River Road. Sources said one person was hurt in the shooting that happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Grant Street. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. This...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Arnaudville, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
City
Arnaudville, LA
Arnaudville, LA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
99.9 KTDY

Lafayette Police Department Investigating after Body is Found

Officers with the Lafayette Police Department were called out to the intersection of Gilman Road and Railroad Street Monday after a body was found. Sergeant Robin Green says they are trying to determine all the details surrounding what happened. She says they are investigating the death as suspicious. They were...
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

New Iberia Man Loses Control of ATV & Is Ejected From It

New Iberia Police Department officials were called out to North Landry Drive yesterday afternoon after a man using an ATV lost control of the vehicle. Captain Leland Laseter says 22-year-old Cole Segura was thrown from the vehicle, and he ended up hitting a utility pole. Segura was pronounced dead b...
NEW IBERIA, LA
brproud.com

BR man among 3 arrested for shooting in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Three men, one from Baton Rouge and two from Denham Springs, were arrested on Sunday by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office in connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday. Deputies responded to the 25,000 stretches of Highway 16 in Denham Springs around...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy