UPDATE: Natural gas well fire stops

Courtesy Scott Taylor

UPDATE: 7/1/22 12 p.m.: The fire at a natural gas well in Arnaudville has stopped burning after approximately two days. Officials say that it’s possible the fire could become active and ignite again. There is still a voluntary evacuation order in place for residents in the surrounding area, and others are urged to avoid the area.

UPDATE: 6/30/22 12 p.m. : The company responsible for the gas well has been identified as Precision Drilling.

UPDATE: 06/29/22 7:17 p.m. No injuries reported following a natural gas well rupture that ignited Wednesday in Arnaudville.

The incident occurred just after 11 a.m. near Joe Kidder Road when crews rushed to the area and began a voluntary evacuation.

No additional details have been released.

ARNAUDVILLE, La. ( KLFY ) — Louisiana State Police is reporting that a natural gas well rupture has led to road closures and voluntary evacuations within a half-mile of the well.

Louisiana State Police Tpr. Derek Senegal said no injuries have been reported.

The rupture has reportedly occurred near Joe Kidder Rd. off of La. 93. Joe Kidder and Lee Roy Bourque roads are closed to travel at the moment.

The well is currently burning, and Louisiana State Police Haz Mat officials and officials affiliated with the well are analyzing the best way to handle the issue.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.