4-star Marvel Allen says Michigan will definitely get an official visit

By Jamie Shaw about 5 hours
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0WAB_0gPvLgKm00
4-star Marvel Allen (Credit: Valerie Voun)

Marvel Allen is the 2023 On3 Consensus No. 37 player in the class. The 6-foot-4 guard recently announced he would transfer to Montverde (FL) Academy for his senior season.

Allen took three junior-year official visits to LSU, Georgia, and Georgetown. Two of those staffs, Georgia and LSU, have been fired since his visits.

After de-committing from LSU things are essentially starting new in his recruitment.

On3 spoke with Marvel Allen at the NBPA Top 100, and he is in the process of setting up visits.

Allen talks Michigan

“I am definitely visiting Michigan,” Allen told On3. “The vibe of a historic school, the Fab 5. And Juwan (Howard) was a part of that.”

Michigan: “The tradition is there. He has been in the league; he has that experience. He is a great guy off the court; it is more than basketball. His background knows what it takes to get to the next level.”

Last visit?

“I will take one other visit,” Allen said. “I am deciding between Florida State and Texas A&M for that one.”

Comments / 0

 

