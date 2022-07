Five Republican candidates shared the stage last night at the gubernatorial debate held at the Royalty House in Warren, Michigan. An exciting evening it was!. This was the second debate I’d ever attended, and the house was full. How thrilling it was to meet each candidate in person and converse with them face-to-face, even if for only a few minutes. The room was full of electricity. I could feel it with every fiber of my being. Every Michigan-based conservative candidate, short of the Governor, was in attendance.

