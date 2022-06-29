Georgia five-star freshmen receive NFL comparisons from On3

Georgia has four five-star freshmen from the Class of 2022 according to the On3 Consensus, a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four major recruiting media services and gives equal weight to all four for the most advanced, complete and unbiased rating and ranking measurement in the industry. Earlier this week, On3 released the new “Reminds Us Of” feature for player profiles under the scouting page. So far, here’s who the Bulldogs remind us of:

(Chad Simmons/On3)

Mykel Williams

Position: Defensive Line

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 261 pounds

Hometown (High School): Columbus, Ga. (Hardaway)

NIL Valuation: $30,000

Comparison: “We’ve thought Mykel Williams bears a strong resemblance to a high school Chris Jones for much of the cycle. Williams checks in at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds with an arm length over 34 inches. Jones is around one inch taller than Williams, but their frames look similar at the same stage. Jones was around 6-foot-6, 255 pounds as an On3 Consensus five-star prospect in the 2013 cycle. We would not be surprised to see Williams top out around 300 pounds after a few years in Georgia’s strength program. Williams is more technically advanced than Jones at the same stage, but both were devastating pass rushers at the high school level while projecting as interior disruptors in college and the NFL. Williams averaged 1.3 sacks per game over the course of his high school career. Jones tallied 160 tackles and 14 sacks as a senior. Both also turned in dominant all-star performances – Williams was the best player all week at the All-American Bowl, while Jones was a top performer at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic and Under Armour All-America Game.”

(Jeremy Johnson/On3)

Malaki Starks

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 200 pounds

Hometown (High School): Jefferson, Ga. (Jefferson)

NIL Valuation: $34,000

Comparison: “Like Landon Collins, Malaki Starks is an elite athlete who was a two-way star at the high school level before ultimately projecting to safety at the college level. Collins was the On3 Consensus’ No. 3 overall prospect in the 2012 cycle out of Geismar (La.) Dutchtown. The 6-foot, 210-pound Collins ran for over 1,200 yards and 21 touchdowns as a senior while averaging 13.7 yards per carry. He was also a top sprinter with personal bests of 10.28 seconds in the 100 meters and 21.60 seconds in the 200 meters. Collins also won the SPARQ national championship at The Opening Finals with a 4.39 second 40-yard dash and 40.6 vertical. Starks was a dynamic option quarterback at Jefferson (Ga.) High, rushing for 1,537 yards and 24 touchdowns as a junior. Like Collins, he was also a top sprinter at 6-foot-1, 208 pounds, posting bests of 10.55 seconds and 21.67 seconds in the 100 and 200 meters, respectively.”

(Chad Simmons/On3)

Marvin Jones Jr.

Position: Edge

Height: 6-foot-4.5

Weight: 252 pounds

Hometown (High School): Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (American Heritage)

NIL Valuation: $42,000

Comparison: “We’ve seen Marvin Jones’ body change, as he’s continued to grow and add significant size. The Georgia signee now checks in at 6-foot-5 and around 255 pounds. Epenesa, who was also a five-star prospect in the 2017 cycle was a shade over 6-foot-5 and in the 260’s. Both Jones and Epenesa excel with their ability to bend around the edge as opposed to freaky athleticism.”

Chad Simmons/On3

Jaheim Singletary

Position: Edge

Height: 6-foot-4.5

Weight: 252 pounds

Hometown (High School): Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (American Heritage)

NIL Valuation: $42,000

Comparison: “Jaheim Singletary is a jumbo-sized, long and thin cornerback who due to his length and aggressive nature, similar to Dre Kirkpatrick at the same stage.”

