ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia five-star freshmen receive NFL comparisons from On3

By Palmer Thombs about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J9tjd_0gPvKZ8m00

Georgia has four five-star freshmen from the Class of 2022 according to the On3 Consensus, a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four major recruiting media services and gives equal weight to all four for the most advanced, complete and unbiased rating and ranking measurement in the industry. Earlier this week, On3 released the new “Reminds Us Of” feature for player profiles under the scouting page. So far, here’s who the Bulldogs remind us of:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cCGPQ_0gPvKZ8m00
(Chad Simmons/On3)

Mykel Williams

Position: Defensive Line

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 261 pounds

Hometown (High School): Columbus, Ga. (Hardaway)

NIL Valuation: $30,000

Comparison: “We’ve thought Mykel Williams bears a strong resemblance to a high school Chris Jones for much of the cycle. Williams checks in at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds with an arm length over 34 inches. Jones is around one inch taller than Williams, but their frames look similar at the same stage. Jones was around 6-foot-6, 255 pounds as an On3 Consensus five-star prospect in the 2013 cycle. We would not be surprised to see Williams top out around 300 pounds after a few years in Georgia’s strength program. Williams is more technically advanced than Jones at the same stage, but both were devastating pass rushers at the high school level while projecting as interior disruptors in college and the NFL. Williams averaged 1.3 sacks per game over the course of his high school career. Jones tallied 160 tackles and 14 sacks as a senior. Both also turned in dominant all-star performances – Williams was the best player all week at the All-American Bowl, while Jones was a top performer at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic and Under Armour All-America Game.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EXRaq_0gPvKZ8m00
(Jeremy Johnson/On3)

Malaki Starks

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 200 pounds

Hometown (High School): Jefferson, Ga. (Jefferson)

NIL Valuation: $34,000

Comparison: “Like Landon Collins, Malaki Starks is an elite athlete who was a two-way star at the high school level before ultimately projecting to safety at the college level. Collins was the On3 Consensus’ No. 3 overall prospect in the 2012 cycle out of Geismar (La.) Dutchtown. The 6-foot, 210-pound Collins ran for over 1,200 yards and 21 touchdowns as a senior while averaging 13.7 yards per carry. He was also a top sprinter with personal bests of 10.28 seconds in the 100 meters and 21.60 seconds in the 200 meters. Collins also won the SPARQ national championship at The Opening Finals with a 4.39 second 40-yard dash and 40.6 vertical. Starks was a dynamic option quarterback at Jefferson (Ga.) High, rushing for 1,537 yards and 24 touchdowns as a junior. Like Collins, he was also a top sprinter at 6-foot-1, 208 pounds, posting bests of 10.55 seconds and 21.67 seconds in the 100 and 200 meters, respectively.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gUP3_0gPvKZ8m00
(Chad Simmons/On3)

Marvin Jones Jr.

Position: Edge

Height: 6-foot-4.5

Weight: 252 pounds

Hometown (High School): Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (American Heritage)

NIL Valuation: $42,000

Comparison: “We’ve seen Marvin Jones’ body change, as he’s continued to grow and add significant size. The Georgia signee now checks in at 6-foot-5 and around 255 pounds. Epenesa, who was also a five-star prospect in the 2017 cycle was a shade over 6-foot-5 and in the 260’s. Both Jones and Epenesa excel with their ability to bend around the edge as opposed to freaky athleticism.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08E6gJ_0gPvKZ8m00
Chad Simmons/On3

Jaheim Singletary

Position: Edge

Height: 6-foot-4.5

Weight: 252 pounds

Hometown (High School): Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (American Heritage)

NIL Valuation: $42,000

Comparison: “Jaheim Singletary is a jumbo-sized, long and thin cornerback who due to his length and aggressive nature, similar to Dre Kirkpatrick at the same stage.”

Does your blood run Red and Black?

Ready to get all your latest Georgia recruiting and team news in one place? Become a member of DawgsHQ today. With your DawgsHQ membership, you’ll not only have access to the goings on in Athens, but you’ll be able to peruse other fan sites within the On3 network to hear just how rivals are feeling about the Dawgs, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter (@DawgsHQ), on Facebook and on YouTube for all the Dawg news you need now! And listen to the DawgsHQ crew on our podcast Dawg Walk Talk on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Georgia commit, 4-star CB makes commitment

Talented four-star cornerback recruit Kayin Lee committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Lee was previously committed to Georgia, but backed off his commitment in February 2022. Kayin Lee, who is a member of the class of 2023, decommitted from the Bulldogs after former Georgia defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae left for the same position at Miami. Fran Brown is the new Georgia defensive back coach and has earned some big wins on the recruiting trail, but he was unable to keep Lee.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

4-star EDGE Rico Walker announces top 5 schools

Hickory (N.C.) four-star EDGE Rico Walker has named Auburn, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina and. Walker is the No. 175 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He currently has an On3...
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Top-100 recruit Tackett Curtis names top 3 schools

Many (La.) four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis has trimmed his list down to three schools: Ohio State, USC and Wisconsin. Curtis took official visits to all three schools during the month of June. He is the No. 98 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Columbus, GA
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Landon Collins
On3.com

On3 4-star OL Ryqueze McElderry decommits from Georgia

Anniston (Ala.) offensive lineman committed Ryqueze McElderry has been committed to Georgia for seven months. But that has changed. McElderry decommitted from the school Saturday. “First and Foremost I want to thank Coach Smart, Coach Searels , Coach Gordon, Coach Danzey and the whole Georgia staff for recruiting me and...
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Cause of death announced for late Baltimore Ravens defender Jaylon Ferguson

Last Wednesday, former Baltimore Raven Jaylon Ferguson tragically passed away at 26 years old. Friday morning, details came out regarding the cause of his sudden and unexpected passing. The Baltimore Sun reported this regarding Ferguson’s death:. “Jaylon Ferguson, the Ravens outside linebacker found unresponsive last month in a North...
247Sports

2023 four-star CB Braxton, "I rushed into committing"

Jaylon Braxton, a senior four-star cornerback from Frisco (Texas) Lone Star, committed to Michigan State on June 14, only to rescind his commitment to the Spartans. "I just wanted to make sure I’m making the right choice. I rushed into committing," Braxton told SpartanTailgate. "I was originally going to do that on July 9th, so that’s what I’m going to do now. Michigan State is still a top choice for me. So I’m just going to be comparing the notes my family and I took from each visit to make sure I pick the school that fits best for me. If I could go back, I wish I would have just stuck to what I said I was going to do and commit on the 9th. I was pressured, so I just committed."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red And Black#American Football
On3.com

Newsstand: Notre Dame related reaction to USC, UCLA joining Big Ten

If anyone needed more proof Notre Dame is the most unique program in all of college athletics, it came Thursday. USC and UCLA announced the two schools will depart from from the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten in 2024, and all anyone seemed to want to talk about is what it means for Notre Dame.
On3.com

4-star WR Christian Hamilton commits to in-state North Carolina

Harrisburg (N.C.) Hickory Ridge four-star wide receiver Christian Hamilton has committed to North Carolina, announcing the news Saturday. He is the third Tar Heels commit in the last two days along with Durham (N.C.) Southern four-star EDGE Jaybron Harvey and Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb three-star offensive tackle Robert Grigsby. Harvey...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Georgia Loses a Commit in the 2023 Class

Georgia gained its 12th commitment for the 2023 recruiting class this week. However, with it still being the month of July, a lot can and will change between now and both of the national signing days in January and February.  Like long-time offensive line commit Ryqueze McElderry de-committing ...
AUBURN, GA
On3.com

Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes release statement on Big Ten expansion news

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
61K+
Followers
55K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy