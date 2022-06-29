After two year hiatus, Carlisle Summerfair returns

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Fourth of July weekends means barbeques and fireworks, and there is no shortage of that at the Sweetest Place on Earth, Hershey, Pennsylvania. The annual Hershey Fireworks Display is happening on Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks happen across from the park on Hersheypark Drive. You do not have to be in the park to enjoy them and the pyrotechnics can be seen from miles in all directions.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO