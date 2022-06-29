ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

After two year hiatus, Carlisle Summerfair returns

By James Wesser
abc27.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle’s Summerfair is back in person after a two-year break due to COVID-19. This year’s event is scaled down, but several activities, including Wednesday’s Peanut Carnival, are back...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Hershey fireworks and more to celebrate 4th of July

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Fourth of July weekends means barbeques and fireworks, and there is no shortage of that at the Sweetest Place on Earth, Hershey, Pennsylvania. The annual Hershey Fireworks Display is happening on Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks happen across from the park on Hersheypark Drive. You do not have to be in the park to enjoy them and the pyrotechnics can be seen from miles in all directions.
HERSHEY, PA
WGAL

Cocoa Packs facility breaks ground

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — Cocoa Packs, a nonprofit group that assists children with food insecurity, held a groundbreaking on a new facility Thursday afternoon. The Hershey-based group is building the new 20,000-foot facility on Main Street in Hummelstown, Dauphin County. The goal of the new facility is to house all...
thecatoctinbanner.com

15-Year-Old Launches Successful Innovative Creamery in Pennsylvania

Ripleigh’s Creamery dares to think differently about ice cream. The creamery is inspired and owned by 15-year-old Ripleigh Maring (pictured right), a rising sophomore at Delone Catholic High School and a member of the school’s volleyball team. You can find Ripleigh creating new flavors in the kitchen and whipping up some awesome shakes and other treats at one of the two Ripleigh’s Creamery locations!
MCSHERRYSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlisle, PA
Carlisle, PA
Government
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Carlisle, PA
Health
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Children’s Home of York

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are collecting school supplies for kids in need. The U-Store-It South in Dallastown, York County will be collecting the items all next month for the children’s home of York. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Celebrate Pride Month finale party at Lancaster’s Southern Market

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Are you ready to party? Lancaster Pride and the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition are hosting a Pride Month Finale Party and you’re invited. This event will take place Thursday, June 30th at Southern Market on 100 S. Queen Street in Lancaster. The party will commence at 6 p.m. and it is free to anyone of all ages.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Get ready for a refreshed York ‘First Friday’

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It happens every month, but it never looks the same twice. York’s “First Friday” returns to the streets of York on July 1. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. shops and restaurants in Downtown York will host special events and live entertainment. Refreshments and promotions will also be available.
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiatus#Carnival Games#Peanut
PennLive.com

Blaze at summer camp draws firefighters from Pennsylvania, Maryland

THURMONT, Md. — Crews battled a fire at an overnight summer camp in western Maryland on Wednesday morning, but no injuries were reported, officials said. Firefighters were initially dispatched about 7:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a building at Camp Airy for Boys in Thurmont, Frederick County, Division of Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Campbell said.
THURMONT, MD
wkok.com

Evangelical Closes on Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive Purchase

SELINSGROVE – Evangelical Community Hospital has officially closed on its purchase at 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive. The hospital announced this Thursday, after saying in March it had entered negotiations to purchase the property. Evangelical says the facility is currently home to SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical’s Selinsgrove practice, the...
SELINSGROVE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
abc27.com

Lancaster celebrates local artists with new creative space

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City is expanding its creative experiences and spaces, starting with the newly branded “art alley” courtesy of the Pennsylvania College of Art and Design. Artists will be able to showcase their art and sell their work in the alley between the city’s Welcome Center and Central Market.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Fire damages four rowhomes in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — According to emergency dispatch, fire crews were dispatched for a residential fire in Harrisburg. The fire was in a series of rowhomes along the 1200 block of Kittatinny Street on Friday evening. According to a spokesperson for Harrisburg city, four homes were affected in the fire.
HARRISBURG, PA
yorkpa.org

Have it Made in York County, Pennsylvania

From the famous York Peppermint Pattie to fan-favorite Harley-Davidson, we know a thing or two about what it means to 'have it made here.' No matter how you like to create memories, York County offers the perfect way to escape for a fun-filled (or relaxing) getaway experience. Downtown Explorer. Our...
YORK COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Jess Innocent, friend of Kortne Stouffer [We Are Lebanon, Pa]

We Are Lebanon, Pa is a positivity project to tell stories of citizens of Lebanon, Pennsylvania. At times, we do a special series of videos to further other causes. The Kortne Stouffer Project is just that. We Are Lebanon, Pa plans to release a new interview with one of Kortne’s...
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for burglar in Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Shippensburg Borough are looking for a person they say broke into a home and ransacked it. According to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, On Thursday, June 23 at 9 p.m. officers were dispatched to 100 Hollar Avenue for a burglary. Get daily news, weather,...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
lebtown.com

July First Friday will bring a Beach Bash to Downtown [Paid Press Release]

This post is paid advertising by Mondays Market, CLA, Downtown Lebanon, and Penn State REACH. This Friday will bring a BEACH BASH of summer fun to First Friday. We will have yard games, food trucks and live music as well as our “Stuff the Bus” Event. In collaboration with Monday’s Market, Downtown Lebanon, Penn State REACH, Community of Lebanon Association and the Lebanon Musicians, July’s First Friday will offer an array for fresh food, health activities, local crafters and more. These festivities will be held at the YMCA Train Depot from 4 to 7 p.m. Don’t miss the Beach Ball drop at 5:30 p.m.!
LEBANON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy