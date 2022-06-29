ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA salary cap projected to increase to $123.6 million

By Chelena Goldman
 3 days ago
The NBA salary cap will rise again. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Teams cannot exceed the hard cap "if they acquire a player in a sign-and-trade deal or if they use the full midlevel exception," ESPN noted.

As The Score summarized, the NBA's "soft" baseline cap "allows teams to exceed the annual marker in specific situations or by signing players using certain contract exceptions."

ESPN also points out that this jump is equivalent to the increase made from season to season going back to the 2017-18 campaign. The exception to that trend was between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons as the league recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

