ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Why You Should Never Buy Kitchen Accessories At Home Depot

By Sarah Vulpio
House Digest
House Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Home Depot is a go-to spot for home repair needs. But it's not the best place for everything. Here's why you shouldn't buy kitchen accessories at Home...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling#Consumer Credit#Cooking Utensils#Project Perfect Home#Home Depot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Shopping
shefinds

Costco Just Issued A Warning To Customers On Its Website–Yikes!

Costco recently updated their list of 22 “currently known scams” to alert shoppers about a new issue that could take a toll on their bank account if they’re not careful. If you’re a member of this wholesale store, you should be aware of the fact that a fraudulent website, which looks shockingly similar to Costco’s, is taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers.
ECONOMY
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
SHOPPING
BHG

The Best Time of Day to Water Your Plants (And Why It Matters)

There's an art to watering your garden. When you know the best time of day to water outdoor plants, and the tricks to watering them most efficiently, you'll have happier plants. Even if you live in a rainy place like New Orleans or Seattle, you're still going to need to water your garden plants at least once in a while. Every summer there will be stretches of dry, hot days between rainfalls. That's when you'll need to provide additional moisture to keep your plants thriving. Water is too precious to waste, so here's what you need to know about how and when to water your plants.
GARDENING
Apartment Therapy

6 Things You Don’t Need in Your Living Room, According to Designers

Aside from the kitchen, which many refer to as “the heart of the home,” your living room is one of the most important spaces to spend a little time getting the decor right, as it’s a hub that also serves multiple purposes. It’s a place for lounging after a long day, a gathering space for watch parties and movie nights, and a quiet retreat for opening a good book. Therefore, it’s most people’s goal to create a living room that’s both cozy and functional, two adjectives that don’t always go hand in hand.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SheKnows

Target Just Put Nearly 1,000 Summer Dresses on Sale Starting at $10 — These 8 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s starting to get HOT outside, so clearly summer is in full swing. You can beat the heat and look good doing it when you start filling your closet with breathable, lightweight shift dresses that don’t cling to your body but instead gently drape over it. The best place to find these flattering styles? Target, of course. The store is a haven of affordable fashion, from shirts to shorts and everything in between, but...
APPAREL
SheKnows

Target Is Selling The Perfect Patio Chair For Just $24—& It Looks So Much More Expensive In Person

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re more than ready to enjoy balmy days and warm, starry nights outdoors with your nearest and dearest, you’re going to want to upgrade your patio furniture, so you have plenty of comfy patio chairs on hand no matter who’s stopping by. But if your current set is looking a little worse for wear, fear not, because you don’t have to spend a million bucks to score a durable, comfortable seat you’ll...
SHOPPING
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
51K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy