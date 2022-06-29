ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacqueline Laurita’s Daughter Ashlee Malleo Shares Her Diagnosis Of Bipolar II

By Angie G
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fzV93_0gPvJQES00

There is absolutely nothing like the early seasons of Real Housewives of New Jersey . And they’re even better from this point of view, knowing where everyone ends up in life. What’s more, there’s no Gorga filler! Just pure, non-gimmicked, Housewife goodness. Ahhh the days before the social media uprising. I highly suggest a rewatch if you’re stuck inside this summer.

Briana Culberson walked so the children of RHONJ could run. Who can forget Milania Giudice screaming “give me pizza you old troll” towards wine-bloated Joe Giudice . Or Ashlee Malleo grabbing at Danielle Staub’s hair resulting in a call to the police outside a country club. When the authorities did arrive, Ashlee blessed us with her assessment, “Technically I didn’t grab her hair , I grabbed her extension, so that’s not really a part of her.” It’s science.

It’s been up and down for Ashlee in more recent years. She has been back and forth with her husband, Pete Malleo , who stands accused of cheating on her. One thing is going her way, though. According to Page Six , Ashlee expressed “relief” after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder in recent months.

“These last two years have been especially difficult for me,” Ashlee wrote in an Instagram caption. “About almost a month ago, I had a psychotic break.”

“I found myself in a position where I was afraid of myself and my own thoughts,” Ashlee continued. “I chose to finally seek proper help. During this process of seeking help, I was diagnosed with bipolar II.”

Ashlee shared that she began taking medication for her bipolar II “right away” and explained, “I truly feel that I had tried everything else up to that point.” She explained that her disorder is “so much more” than mood swings and shared, “It has been empowering for me to learn more about it and take back control. I am not ashamed of my diagnosis.”

Ashlee educated her followers and proudly shared that her bipolar II has given her the gift of “extraordinary emotions and resiliency.”

“I am strong,” she said. “It has contributed to me being imaginative, empathetic, adaptive — and it’s definitely contributed to my great sense of humor in some way. This is just yet another chapter of my life.”

TELL US – ANY ADVICE OR WELL WISHES FOR ASHLEE, PLEASE COMMENT BELOW! WHAT ARE YOUR FAVORITE MEMORIES FROM EARLY RHONJ?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Jacqueline Laurita’s Daughter Ashlee Malleo Shares Her Diagnosis Of Bipolar II appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

