ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Like Midland or Mike & The Moonpies? You’ll Love Jesse Dayne & The Sagebrush Drifters

By Andrew Mies
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BSjI3_0gPvJOiE00
Jacque Lynn Rudolph

If you like twangy country music, with fiddles and steel and that good stuff, then boy do I have a group for you…

There’s a band out of Idaho that has quietly made a big name for themselves in the Northwestern part of the US, but specifically in their home-state. At Gordy’s HWY30 Fest last week there were more of their shirts on fans than a few of the headliners and most near top bill acts and given it was a pretty stacked line-up, that’s quite the accomplishment.

Ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce you to Jesse Dayne & The Sagebrush Drifters.

The 5-piece band consists of 4 born and raised Idaho natives and one military kid who found his way north a bit later, but all of them live and breathe the Gem State.

Since getting together in 2018, each has truly paid, and continues to pay, their dues.

All still have full-time jobs ranging from diesel mechanic (Tyler McDaniel, Lead Guitar) to HVAC (Jesse Dayne, Vocals & Rhythm Guitar), screen printing (Maxwell Reading, Bass) to county work (Schyler Gray, Pedal Steel) to drum teacher (Keaton Wright, Drums), while playing shows anywhere they can.

This gritty, head down and make it happen work ethic is present throughout their debut album, Poison Creek, but is balanced with a reflective, slower pace of life and time spent looking at the mountains, enjoying the natural beauty of Idaho.

The debut album has 10 songs, 8 solo-writes from front-man Jesse Dayne and 2 by Jesse with help from Schyler and Tyler.

Along with co-writing, Tyler helped the band up their quality and get to the level they’re at now but way of a gift of sorts.

Jesse was playing some sub-par guitar which just didn’t have the sound they needed during live sets or recordings, so when his birthday rolled around, Tyler gave him a Gibson J45, saying the first payment was on him if Jesse could do the rest. That’s when the group knew they we’re ready to really put it together and judging by the debut album and live performances, it’s safe to say the tactic worked.

Top to bottom, Poison Creek is fantastic, and I completely recommend just letting it play straight through, but let’s look at a few of my favorites.

The first track can easily become a major hit and has been stuck in my head since the first-time hearing it.

“Wild Horses” is a perfect combination of boot tapping rhythm, soaring fiddle work and great songwriting, leaving you longing for a girl you’ve never met, yet seem to have known your whole life. The chorus high note makes you want to run through the night to find her, singing it over and over again like some type of mantra.

Okay, is that a bit dramatic? Yes, but you get the point. This song is a banger.

“Wild Horses “

The second song on the record is an absolute honky tonk heater which shows the major influence Mike and the Moonpies has had on their style.

Titled “The Showman”, it’s a story of small gigs and tough nights. The song references a now shutdown bar they used to play called The Old Ranch Club, but I wonder if the story of an early gig that went all wrong had a bit to do with it as well.

As Jesse put it…

“One night we were playing in this very little bar with no stage, so we were set up on the floor. There was a Boise State football game on most the time we were playing so nobody gave a shit we were there to begin with…

Then, BSU lost.. things went from bad to worse at this point. I had a mic get kicked into our old fiddle players face, people screaming and couples fighting. During a set break some guy decided he wants to drunkenly wander over to our “stage” and ends up stepping on and breaking one of Tyler’s pedals.

I turn around from the bar to see Tyler body slamming the guy onto the bar floor. Long story short, don’t mess with Tyler’s pedal board.”

Yeah, I’d need beer, whiskey, and a little bit of weed to get me through that night too…

“The Showman”

While the Mike and the Moonpies influence is best felt in their musical style, a Randy Rogers songwriting influence is present throughout, but perhaps showcased best with the heartbreaker “She Wears A Ring”.

Could there be a worse feeling than knowing the woman you love is happily married to another guy? It’s tough to imagine a harder situation. I could talk more about it, but let’s just let the lyrics speak for themselves.

“As I sit here crying in the neon light

All I see is shades of gray

Wondering if you’re thinking of me

On your wedding day

She wears a ring

It ain’t mine

Oh a girl like you is so hard to find

Got a show tonight

I’ll sing for you

Another lowdown lonesome song about being blue”

That’s classic country heartbreak right there.

“She Wears A Ring”

Finally, the title track shows the group’s ability to craft a gem of a story.

“The Ballad Of Poison Creek” tells of a farmer who lost it all to a storm of bad luck and what he’s willing to do to survive. It’s a truly beautiful song and tale of hard times in harsh country lands, and just another great example of the talent these guys have in both playing and writing real country music.

“The Ballad of Poison Creek”

Getting to spend time at HWY30 Fest with Jesse and his awesome girlfriend Morgan was a gift, not just because they showed us some great music, but because they and the rest of the band were some of the most genuine, nicest folks out there. So hop on the wagon now, people, this puppy’s going all the way.

Keep crushing it boys, but I feel no matter what I say you’re going to make it happen.

Because that’s what Sagebrush Drifters do.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Willie, Lukas And Micah Nelson’s Acoustic Rendition Of “Blue Eyes Crying In the Rain” Is Country Music Perfection

LAWD have mercy… It’s pretty damn incredible how much talent abounds in the Nelson family. Though they actually just kicked off the Outlaw Music Festival Tour together, they’ve been playing songs as a group for years, and just released the Willie Nelson Family album in 2021. And a few years back, Willie and his sons, Lukas and Micah, did a little series called Willie Nelson and the Boys, where they played acoustic versions of some of Willie’s classics, like the […] The post Willie, Lukas And Micah Nelson’s Acoustic Rendition Of “Blue Eyes Crying In the Rain” Is Country Music Perfection first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Watch Marty Robbins Play His Hit “El Paso,” Live From The Drifter Back In 1965

Marty Robbins was a jack of all trades. We’re talking about one of the kings when it comes to country and western music, as he mastered the art of the guitar, piano, and dobro. Not to mention, he served in the Navy during World War II, and the guy was an accomplished actor and NASCAR driver. We can attribute Robbins as a pioneer for the country and western genre, as his career spanned from the 1940s, all the way to […] The post Watch Marty Robbins Play His Hit “El Paso,” Live From The Drifter Back In 1965 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Entertainment
State
Idaho State
Us Weekly

‘Sister Wives’ Star Leon Brown Comes Out as Transgender: ‘I’m Finally Ready to Share My Favorite Self With the World’

Courtesy of Leon Brown/Instagram; Inset: Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock Unveiling their truest self! Leon Brown, the child of Sister Wives stars Kody and Meri Brown, has come out as transgender. “Someone recently told me that I didn’t have to have all of my s–t figured out in order for me to share myself with the world,” Leon, 26, wrote […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sagebrush#Ladies And Gentlemen#Mike The Moonpies#Northwestern#Maxwell Reading
Whiskey Riff

Josh Turner Covers The Hell Out Of George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today” Back In 2006

It’s no secret that Josh Turner has one of the best, and definitely the deepest, voices in all of modern day country music. We were all spinning his hits “Would You Go With Me,” “Your Man,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” “Long Black Train,” and more in the mid 2000s like there was no tomorrow, keeping that traditional old school country music feel in a time when pop was slowly beginning to integrate into the genre.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Whiskey Riff

Highway 395: Home to Charley Crockett’s “Welcome To Hard Times” Music Video and California’s Most Epic Drive

As soon as the saloon-like piano kicks in during Charley Crockett’s “Welcome to Hard Times” music video, a vast, dramatic landscape stretches behind him. Crockett is walking through a desert littered with Joshua trees and low brush, with snowy mountain peaks towering above him. And I knew exactly where he was, because I’d just driven through there twice in a 36-hour period, loaded up on Motrin with a barfing preschooler in the backseat.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson’s Longtime Family Friend, Lily Meola, Stuns With Original Song On ‘America’s Got Talent’

What a voice. Willie Nelson’s longtime family friend, Lily Meola, took the stage to audition for Season 17 of America’s Got Talent last night, and she was incredible. The 27-year-old Hawaii native sang her beautiful original song, “Daydream,” which was released as part of a five-song EP earlier this year. She told the judges a little bit about her background and the inspiration behind the song: “The song I’m gonna do today is an original song that I wrote, it’s […] The post Willie Nelson’s Longtime Family Friend, Lily Meola, Stuns With Original Song On ‘America’s Got Talent’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson To Release Book About His Longtime Best Friend And Drummer Paul English, ‘Me And Paul: Untold Tales Of A Fabled Friendship’

Willie Nelson has a brand new book on the way. The man just doesn’t slow down, after releasing his 97th studio album on his 89th birthday in April, and currently being out on the road for his Outlaw Music Festival tour, he’s gearing up for this new launch. Set for release in September, Willie’s spilling all sorts of secrets and wild stories from the road that he experienced throughout the years with his longtime drummer and best friend, Paul English. Titled […] The post Willie Nelson To Release Book About His Longtime Best Friend And Drummer Paul English, ‘Me And Paul: Untold Tales Of A Fabled Friendship’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
realitytitbit.com

Amy Roloff is living her best life with hubby Chris on epic 18-day motorbike trip

Amy Roloff is flaunting her happily married life as she updated fans about her latest adventure around the US: a daring motorcycle road trip. While Amy Roloff’s son and ex-husband are in the midst of their farm sale feud, the 59-year-old is living drama-free with her husband Chris Marek.
Whiskey Riff

As A Small Town Southerner, I Want More Songs Like Ashley McBryde’s “Livin’ Next to Leroy”

One of the most common themes in country music is the pride of growing up in a small town. These songs talk about football games, good ol’ boys, high school, and pretty girls. It’s all nice and fun and, frankly, romanticized. I grew up in the most stereotypical Friday Night Lights southern small town. We had a big homecoming festival and parade for the football team. The high school I went to had a Death Day Pep Rally complete with […] The post As A Small Town Southerner, I Want More Songs Like Ashley McBryde’s “Livin’ Next to Leroy” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

158K+
Followers
10K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy