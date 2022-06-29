ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukrainian Troops Take Out Russian Self-Propelled Guns With American M777 Howitzers

By Joseph Golder, Zenger News
 3 days ago

Images from the Ukrainian military show how assault troops reportedly destroyed a whole group of Russian self-propelled guns thanks to M777 howitzers supplied by the United States.

The images appear to show destroyed Russian military vehicles after Ukrainian forces took them out.

The footage was obtained Wednesday from the Command of the Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine along with a short statement, saying: "Artillerymen of the 81st Brigade of the DShV [the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces] and the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted a devastating defeat and destroyed a group of 2S3 'Akatsiyas' of the Russian occupiers."

The Akatsiya is a Soviet-era self-propelled gun that was first developed in 1968.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24XECc_0gPvJMwm00

The Command of the Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added: "In one of the areas of combat operations, units from the 81st Brigade of the DShV and the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, using 155-mm M777 howitzers, destroyed a group of enemy self-propelled 2S3 'Akatsiya' howitzers.

"The hunt continues! Death to the Russian occupiers! DShV - Always First! Glory to Ukraine!"

The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with a large number of M777 howitzers.

The information was also relayed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is calling a "special military operation." Wednesday marks the 126th day of the invasion.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that between 24th February and 29th June, Russia had lost about 35,450 personnel, 1,572 tanks, 3,720 armored combat vehicles, 781 artillery units, 246 multiple launch rocket systems, 103 air defense systems, 217 warplanes, 185 helicopters, 640 drones, 142 cruise missiles, 14 warships, 2,598 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, and 61 units of special equipment.

Turkey has agreed to support Finland and Sweden's NATO membership after having initially opposed the countries' bids to join the military alliance. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson at the NATO summit in Madrid.

Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO secretary general, said: "I am pleased to announce that we now have an agreement that paves the way for Finland and Sweden to join NATO."

President Joe Biden congratulated the three countries, saying: "Congratulations to Finland, Sweden, and Turkey on signing a trilateral memorandum – a crucial step towards a NATO invite to Finland and Sweden, which will strengthen our Alliance and bolster our collective security – and a great way to begin the Summit."

The Russian bombing of a shopping mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk has been described by Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky as one of the "most brazen terrorist acts in European history." More than 1,000 people are said to have been inside the building when it was hit by missiles.

The death toll has risen to 18 people confirmed dead, with another 59 injured and 25 being treated in hospital. Some 36 people are still unaccounted for.

Russia claimed Tuesday it hit a nearby weapons depot, with the explosion sparking the shopping mall blaze.

Zelensky has urged the United Nations to visit the site and for Russia to be expelled as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, accusing the country of having become a "terrorist state."

Meanwhile, NATO is planning to boost its quick reaction forces from 40,000 troops to over 300,000 troops.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .

Comments / 80

Russian Poppet
2d ago

Biden welcomed NATO alliance expansion, Unlike Russian poppet Trump who tried to dismantle the NATO alliance in favor of his master Putin.

Reply(9)
24
edoggie
3d ago

Hell Yeah. Go yellow and Blue. We are praying for you.

Reply(9)
30
Ole Charlie
2d ago

Self propelled gun, Russia is turning city’s into gravel. It’s making Ukraine unlivable. NATO countries are funding Putin by buying Russian oil.

Reply(3)
4
Daily Beast

Humiliated Russian Troops Flee Ukraine’s Snake Island on Speed Boats

Russian forces controlling Ukraine’s Snake Island have been forced to flee on speed boats after the Ukrainian military launched a brutal offensive to take it back. “Operational Command South confirms the Russian occupiers have left Snake Island. They couldn’t stand the weather, the ground was burning under their feet, the sea was boiling, the air was too hot. P.S. Russian warships go f*ck yourselves!” Ukraine’s Defense Ministry tweeted early Thursday.
MILITARY
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Wiping Us From Earth’: Evading Russian Artillery With a Ukrainian Military Unit

Click here to read the full article. NEAR LYMAN, Ukraine — Crossing the final checkpoint into a battle zone feels like a consecration. The Ukrainian soldiers manning the last friendly post have a singular focus and intensity that’s lacking behind the lines. They wave us through solemnly, without smiles or chatter. We coast through the invisible barrier separating the “front” from the “rear,” then floor the gas and accelerate forward. I’m in eastern Ukraine in late May, in a region called Donbas, where the war has become a whirlwind of carnage that is claiming the lives of as many as 100 Ukrainian...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Putin just lost a major foothold in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, heretofore a part of the Russian Orthodox Church, declared its independence last month after expressing disagreement with Patriarch Kirill’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian war . Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, had conveyed his support for what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the...
RELIGION
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
ALASKA STATE
