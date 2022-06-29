ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chrishell Stause Says Her Ex Jason Oppenheim And GFlip Get Along

By Angie G
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eHKK8_0gPvJIPs00

Was I the only one semi-hoping for some Jason Oppenheim and GFip drama over Chrishell Stause in the upcoming season of Selling Sunset ? Does that make me a bad person? Or am I just bored ?

Chrishell revealed to Entertainment Tonight after the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards that the event was the first time her partner GFlip and ex-boyfriend/boss Jason had met. Jason and Chrishell split in July of 2021 over their differences in wanting a family . They maintain that they will continue to be best friends, which, is good for them, but blah for viewers.

On the red carpet before the show, Jason reported that there was “zero” discomfort between himself and Chrishell . He shared that he was “looking forward” to meeting GFlip . After the event, Chrishell shared that her new boo and Jason were “thick as thieves already.”

“It’s so funny. They are talking sports and I’m like, ‘I’m out. I don’t know,'” Chrishell said. “I’m like, ‘If y’all want to talk about some lip gloss, let me know.'”

Chrishell won the Best Reality Star award at the ceremony, which had to be exciting for everyone in her group. After the event, she beamed, “We had the best time tonight. Honestly, I can’t even explain to you how it feels to have G on one side of me that just supports me so much, and then to have the whole cast.”

“It’s just one of those things that, normally, you can’t compute that that would work out and be so supportive and so much love, but we are all really mature and we all really, truly love each other. I love my cast and I wouldn’t be here without them, so I’ m very happy. I’m very grateful.”

Crishell added that GFlip is “amazing and very supportive,” before adding that Jason is too. “I feel like this is such a loving, supportive group,” she said. “I really love every single one of these people. To have this happen and have all these people around me that I know support me and love me, it’s just amazing. I haven’t processed it yet.”

Jason spoke with Entertainment Tonight days later and said that his night with Chrishell and GFlip was “actually fun.”

As far as GFlip’s future with Selling Sunset ? Chrishell is still unsure if the romance will play out on the show. “It seems a little scary,” she admitted, “so that’s a bridge we gotta cross.”

TELL US – DO YOU THINK GFLIP WILL APPEAR IN THE NEW SEASON OF SELLING SUNSET? WHAT OTHER DRAMA ARE YOU ANTICIPATING?

[Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV]

The post Chrishell Stause Says Her Ex Jason Oppenheim And GFlip Get Along appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Caroline Stanbury Slams Kyle Richards For Claiming She Borrowed Her Jacket And Never Gave It Back

What is it with Kyle Richards claiming that people don’t pay up or don’t give things back? During the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 reunion, she went after newbie Garcelle Beauvais. She accused Garcelle of not paying up a charity donation she pledged. A shocked Garcelle wanted to know why she didn’t just […] The post Caroline Stanbury Slams Kyle Richards For Claiming She Borrowed Her Jacket And Never Gave It Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Vicki Gunvalson Introduces Her New Man To Her Family

Things seem to be getting serious for Vicki Gunvalson and her new man. After a messy split for former fiance Steve Lodge, The former Real Housewives of Orange County OG has seemingly found love again. In February of this year, Vicki went on record saying she had a new “incredible” boyfriend. She gushed, “He is the […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Introduces Her New Man To Her Family appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Craig Conover Says Hooking Up With Naomie Olindo In Vegas Put Him On A Path To Date Paige DeSorbo

I, for one, was not expecting to endure any form of rekindling between Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo during Season 8 of Southern Charm. These two broke up all the way back in 2017. Naomie then bought a ladder, climbed herself up onto a high horse, and rode off into the New York sunset with her rebound-boo Metul Shah. Of course, […] The post Craig Conover Says Hooking Up With Naomie Olindo In Vegas Put Him On A Path To Date Paige DeSorbo appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne Thinks It’s Hard To Date Because She’s Famous

Erika Jayne is single and ready to mingle. Despite drowning in a mountain of lawsuits, Erika has set her sights on dating. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is not quite divorced from her alleged embezzling husband Tom Girardi just yet. But that doesn’t mean she can’t have some fun while he’s biding his […] The post Erika Jayne Thinks It’s Hard To Date Because She’s Famous appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Oppenheim
Person
Chrishell Stause
Reality Tea

John Hersey Defends Former The Bachelorette Katie Thurston Against Haters Following Their Breakup

What a sweetheart! Following his breakup with former The Bachelorette Katie Thurston,  John Hersey is continuing to support his ex-girlfriend by imploring haters to “speak more kindly.” After an Internet troll placed the blame on Katie for not being able to “get a guy,” John quickly jumped in to defend her honor, as reported by Us Magazine. “You will […] The post John Hersey Defends Former The Bachelorette Katie Thurston Against Haters Following Their Breakup appeared first on Reality Tea.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Reality Tea

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Why She Thinks She Got Fired From Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Glam has been a hot topic of conversation lately. On a recent episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne admitted it’s something she can’t “downsize.” Despite being sued left and right, not to mention the optics, Erika considers her glam “art.” Uber rich cast members like Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung Minkoff expressed how silly […] The post Teddi Mellencamp Shares Why She Thinks She Got Fired From Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge And Kelly Dodd Claim Real Housewives Producer Confirmed Heather Dubrow Pushed Him

Is this vindication for Noella Bergener? The last season of Real Housewives of Orange County revolved heavily around the return of Heather Dubrow. And what she did or didn’t do to the RHOC crew at her sushi party. Noella claimed that Heather pushed a producer while trying to kick everyone out of her house after […] The post Tamra Judge And Kelly Dodd Claim Real Housewives Producer Confirmed Heather Dubrow Pushed Him appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Brandi Glanville Says She’s No Longer A Fit For Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Because It’s “Less Authentic” Than What It Used To Be

Some loved her, some hated her. And some loved to hate her (me). Either way, Brandi Glanville certainly used her time wisely on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She was always, and I mean always, front and center of the drama. Even after she was booted from the show in 2015. Case in point: she […] The post Brandi Glanville Says She’s No Longer A Fit For Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Because It’s “Less Authentic” Than What It Used To Be appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chrishell Stause Says#Gflip Get Along#Mtv Movie Tv Awards
Reality Tea

Camille Grammer Slams Erika Jayne For Saying She Could Tutor For The California Bar Exam

Add another hater to the list. Erika Jayne has been making some big claims on this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Her worst infraction was when she insinuated that victims suing husband Tom Girardi had actually received their settlement money. Money that they are alleging he stole from them. Eeesh. It bears repeating […] The post Camille Grammer Slams Erika Jayne For Saying She Could Tutor For The California Bar Exam appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Apologizes To Kandi Burruss After Asking Riley Burruss About Her Father On Live TV

We all know that, at best, Riley Burruss has a strained relationship with her father, Russell “Block” Spencer. Block has done his best to drag Riley’s mom, Kandi Burruss in the press, but justice has prevailed. During last year’s Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, Kandi revealed that Riley had finally won her case to receive her unpaid child support from Block. “They basically say […] The post Andy Cohen Apologizes To Kandi Burruss After Asking Riley Burruss About Her Father On Live TV appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Says Vicki Gunvalson Called Her Boss To Get Teddi Mellencamp Fired From Their Podcast

Tamra Judge is always stirring the pot, long after she was let go of Real Housewives of Orange County. The former Housewives veteran has kept herself busy though. She is appearing on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, which is season 2 of the hit RHUGT series. Tamra also started a podcast with former […] The post Tamra Judge Says Vicki Gunvalson Called Her Boss To Get Teddi Mellencamp Fired From Their Podcast appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Ramona Singer Is “Too Embarrassed” To Speak With Teresa Giudice Since She Leaked Her Wedding Invite

I’ve been watching Ramona Singer from the dawn of Real Housewives of New York. And for the life of me, I can’t remember a time when she was actually embarrassed. We all know she has had plenty of embarrassing moments, but she seems to lack the self awareness to actually see her folly. And her […] The post Ramona Singer Is “Too Embarrassed” To Speak With Teresa Giudice Since She Leaked Her Wedding Invite appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin

Let’s talk about the husband, shall we? Kim Richards was nothing if not authentic during her time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I won’t get too deep, but I love me some Kimberly and wish her nothing but the best. Personally, I’m not sure she’s the sister we have to worry about embellishing the truth or […] The post Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Melissa Gorga Says Fans Were “Proud” Of Husband Joe Gorga After He Was Caught Screaming At A Tenant Over Rent

Standing by her man! Melissa Gorga always rides hard for husband Joe Gorga. And she’s continuing to do so even after Joe was caught in a screaming match with a tenant who Joe claims hasn’t paid him rent in 4 years. But according to the Real Housewives of New Jersey veteran, she’s not the only […] The post Melissa Gorga Says Fans Were “Proud” Of Husband Joe Gorga After He Was Caught Screaming At A Tenant Over Rent appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Sharna Burgess Avoids Comparing Herself To Brian Austin Green’s Ex Megan Fox; Says “Comparing Yourself To Anyone Sets You Up For Failure”

There are big changes on the way for Dancing With the Stars. The series was renewed for it’s 31st and 32nd season by ABC and Disney. But DWTS will now air on Disney+ starting this fall. It will be the first live TV series to air on the streaming channel. DWTS pro Sharna Burgess is […] The post Sharna Burgess Avoids Comparing Herself To Brian Austin Green’s Ex Megan Fox; Says “Comparing Yourself To Anyone Sets You Up For Failure” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Says Crystal Kung Minkoff “Flat Out Lied” About Her Conversation With Sutton Stracke

We are 5 episodes into Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And we are still watching the cast browbeat Crystal Kung Minkoff. All because she used the word “dark.” It’s fine if you don’t like Crystal. But watching the Fox Force Five gang up on her over and over again is getting old. Yes, it would make […] The post Kyle Richards Says Crystal Kung Minkoff “Flat Out Lied” About Her Conversation With Sutton Stracke appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Vicki Gunvalson Denies Sending Hundreds Of Texts To Dorinda Medley; Dorinda Still Upset Vick Doesn’t Like Her Home

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club has officially been released! But the feud between Dorinda Medley and Vicki Gunvalson has been heating up for months now. Their issues date all the way back to the start of filming, when the two fought over the COVID-19 vaccine. A source close to production said that Vicki allegedly […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Denies Sending Hundreds Of Texts To Dorinda Medley; Dorinda Still Upset Vick Doesn’t Like Her Home appeared first on Reality Tea.
NFL
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette Alum Becca Kufrin Denies Being “Desperate” For Proposing To Thomas Jacobs

Is it desperate to propose to your man? Well, Bachelor sweetheart Becca Kufrin says that couldn’t be farther from the truth! A few weeks ago, Becca planned a photoshoot for her sparkling wine company, Bourdon. She invited her Bachelor In Paradise beau Thomas Jacobs to join in on the shoot and gave him the biggest surprise […] The post The Bachelorette Alum Becca Kufrin Denies Being “Desperate” For Proposing To Thomas Jacobs appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Shares Supposed Texts With Denise Richards After Garcelle Beauvais Questions She Sent Them

Leave it to Lisa Rinna to beat a dead horse. We spent the entirety of season 10 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills watching Rinna attack Denise Richards. Her friend of 20+ years, who she brought onto the show. And she was taken out by Lisa just as quickly. Denise only stayed for one season, where […] The post Lisa Rinna Shares Supposed Texts With Denise Richards After Garcelle Beauvais Questions She Sent Them appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Ariana Madix And Tom Sandoval Were Shocked By Tom Schwartz And Katie Maloney’s Split

It’s onwards and upwards for Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. These two have finally moved out of their shared home following a filing for divorce in March of 2022. On the day of the move, Katie wrote, “I hate goodbyes. And this one hurts a lot. The emotions and words are hard to pin down. Closing this chapter on my life […] The post Ariana Madix And Tom Sandoval Were Shocked By Tom Schwartz And Katie Maloney’s Split appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy