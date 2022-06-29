Chrishell Stause Says Her Ex Jason Oppenheim And GFlip Get Along

Was I the only one semi-hoping for some Jason Oppenheim and GFip drama over Chrishell Stause in the upcoming season of Selling Sunset ? Does that make me a bad person? Or am I just bored ?

Chrishell revealed to Entertainment Tonight after the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards that the event was the first time her partner GFlip and ex-boyfriend/boss Jason had met. Jason and Chrishell split in July of 2021 over their differences in wanting a family . They maintain that they will continue to be best friends, which, is good for them, but blah for viewers.

On the red carpet before the show,reported that there was “zero” discomfort between himself and. He shared that he was “looking forward” to meeting. After the event, Chrishell shared that her new boo and Jason were “thick as thieves already.”

“It’s so funny. They are talking sports and I’m like, ‘I’m out. I don’t know,'” Chrishell said. “I’m like, ‘If y’all want to talk about some lip gloss, let me know.'”

Chrishell won the Best Reality Star award at the ceremony, which had to be exciting for everyone in her group. After the event, she beamed, “We had the best time tonight. Honestly, I can’t even explain to you how it feels to have G on one side of me that just supports me so much, and then to have the whole cast.”

“It’s just one of those things that, normally, you can’t compute that that would work out and be so supportive and so much love, but we are all really mature and we all really, truly love each other. I love my cast and I wouldn’t be here without them, so I’ m very happy. I’m very grateful.”

Crishell added that GFlip is “amazing and very supportive,” before adding that Jason is too. “I feel like this is such a loving, supportive group,” she said. “I really love every single one of these people. To have this happen and have all these people around me that I know support me and love me, it’s just amazing. I haven’t processed it yet.”

Jason spoke with Entertainment Tonight days later and said that his night with Chrishell and GFlip was “actually fun.”

As far as GFlip’s future with Selling Sunset ? Chrishell is still unsure if the romance will play out on the show. “It seems a little scary,” she admitted, “so that’s a bridge we gotta cross.”

TELL US – DO YOU THINK GFLIP WILL APPEAR IN THE NEW SEASON OF SELLING SUNSET? WHAT OTHER DRAMA ARE YOU ANTICIPATING?

[Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV]

The post Chrishell Stause Says Her Ex Jason Oppenheim And GFlip Get Along appeared first on Reality Tea .