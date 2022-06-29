NBA Increases Salary Cap to $123.6 Million in 2022-23 Season, per Report

The league’s rise in cap is reportedly an increase of $11.6 million from last season’s $112 million.

The NBA will reportedly increase its salary cap to $123.6 million for the 2022-23 season, which is an increase of $11.6 million from last season’s $112 million according to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps .

With the league increasing its cap space, the NBA’s luxury tax line for next season will be close to $150.2 million with a hard cap at nearly 156.9 million. Per the league’s protocol, teams cannot go beyond the hard cap if they receive a player in a sign-and-trade deal of if they incorporate their full midlevel exception.

The league’s final salary-cap figure will not be set until the audit of the NBA’s finances are complete and the basketball-related income for last season is totaled, per Bontemps. Once everything is finalized and completed, the final number will be sent to each team before the league’s moratorium ahead of the 2022-23 league year which starts at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday.

In addition, the NBA’s rise in salary cap will be nearly equal to the amount the cap has risen from 2017-18 to 2021-22 due to the league playing through the coronavirus pandemic during portions of the last three seasons.

