The Vero Beach Police Department served an arrest warrant for former Indian River County Administrator Joseph Baird on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Baird’s attorney, Andrew Metcalf, also told Sebastian Daily that there’s more to the story. He said the victim tried to file an injunction against Baird for stalking, but a judge denied it due to a lack of proof. Metcalf said his client has not been stalking the victim, and she has sent Baird multiple text messages.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO