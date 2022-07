Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick named Dr. Lewis Rubinson as its senior vice president, chief medical officer and chief quality officer. A leader with more than two decades of C-suite, clinical, academic and government experience, Rubinson brings expertise in critical care medicine and public health to New Jersey’s largest academic medical center, which is also one of the three state-designated Level I Trauma Centers in New Jersey. He will draw on his experience in academic medicine and government disaster response efforts to advance clinical care and patient outcomes at RWJUH.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO