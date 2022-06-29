ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Meet Bryan J Greene, the new owner of automotive blog Electorstrust.org

By admin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan J Greene, an automotive engineer, and a tech lover, took over the automotive blog Electorstrust.org. Bryan J Greene is the new owner of Electorstrust.org, an automotive blog that provides in-depth details about different kinds of cars. With the massive amount of information available on other automotive blogs, there are chances...

Upset Delivery Driver Delivers a Mess

Occurred on June 20, 2022 / Spring Hill, Tennessee, U. Info from Licensor: "My delivery driver could not care less about my packages or his job. I had to spend an hour cleaning up his mess. The freight company didn't seem interested in hearing my complaint, even after emailing the President and VP."
SPRING HILL, TN
Former WSM-TV weatherman and chalk tosser dies at 85

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former WSM-TV weatherman George Goldtrap passed away at age 85 on Thursday. Goldtrap was born in North Nashville in 1937. He attended David Lipscomb College, where he met Peggy Garrett, to who he was then married for 64 years, according to his son Jason Goldtrap on Facebook.
NASHVILLE, TN
Burn bans continue into 4th of July holiday weekend

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - As several towns and counties in Middle Tennessee continues to ban any open burning, including fireworks, many will see the impact during the 4th of July holiday weekend. Gallatin will celebrate Independence Day with a big event and fireworks like many areas. Since people are advised...
GALLATIN, TN
Burn ban issued for Montgomery County: No charcoal or wood grills, fireworks still OK

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture has issued a burn ban for three counties, including Montgomery County, effective Thursday. TDA announced the ban via their Facebook and Twitter accounts, saying the decision was made out of “an abundance of caution and in support and mutual cooperation at the request of the county mayors.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
Fort Campbell Celebrates 80th Birthday

Clarksville, Tenn.–Happy 80th Birthday Fort Campbell!. On July 1, 1942 one officer and 19 enlisted men from the 1580th Service Command were the first troops officially assigned here. As a result of the US entering WWII, construction began six months earlier for what was then known as “Camp Campbell”.
Newsmaker: Cutting costs at Goodwill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We’re talking about cutting costs all day long in every newscast. With gas prices and groceries inching higher everyday, families are struggling. Jennifer Martin with Goodwill joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 to explain how you can save money while you shop and give to families who need a little help getting by.
NASHVILLE, TN
There’s one BIG shark in Nashville….

For another day. Its actually in Smynra too. For the 34th annual Shark Week on Discovery Channel , Discovery Channel is launching two Shark blimps. The one launched from Smyrna will make its way to Atlanta before heading to the East Coast. Full story here.
NASHVILLE, TN
New Clarksville-to-Nashville bus route added at Exit 11 Park & Ride

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Nashville Metro Transit Authority is expanding commuter bus services between Clarksville and Nashville by adding an additional weekday route, effective Tuesday, July 5. MTA, through public transit contractor WeGo Public Transit, runs along route 94, Clarksville Express (I-24). Stops for the route include the...
Annual Buck-Dance Championship honors its heritage

The 2022 Robert Spicer Tennessee State Buck-Dance Championship, held Saturday at the Grand Old Hatchery in historic downtown Dickson and in conjunction with the Dickson Street Festival, paid homage to both a unique musical expression and one of Dickson’s native sons. The competition began in 2010, and in 2019...
LIST: Burn bans across Middle Tennessee area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the region continues to dry out, several towns and counties have banned any open burning until significant rainfall arrives. Here is a list of several cities in the Middle Tennessee area that have no burn orders currently in place, which includes fireworks for some towns with the 4th of July approaching:
BRENTWOOD, TN
Former Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Announces Launch of Tristela Strategies, LLC

NASHVILLE - Dr. Lisa Piercey, former Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health and health system executive, announced the launch of Tristela Strategies, LLC, a boutique consulting firm dedicated to advising healthcare entrepreneurs and investors on market strategy, public policy, and growth opportunities. Based in Nashville, Tristela’s name is derived...
NASHVILLE, TN
Special watch on Percy Priest Lake and other waterways this July 4th weekend - Boating Under the Influence arrests expected

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be participating in Operation Dry Water this upcoming July 4th weekend. Operation Dry Water is a weekend of education and enforcement about the dangers of impaired boating throughout the state. One of the many lakes that will be an area of focus is Percy Priest Lake that spans from Smyrna to Nashville. The TWRA will be on heightened alert for those who are boating under the influence (BUI).
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Job Opening Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking interested and qualified candidates for the following position:. The Criminal History Examiner 3 (CHE3) will be assigned to the Tennessee Open Records Information Services (TORIS) or Tennessee Applicant Processing System (TAPS). The CHE III will serve as the lead responsibilities, including but not limited to the following: provide training to new employees, ensure unit peers, vendors, and all appropriate Bureau personnel understand the standard processes and procedures of TORIS/TAPS during each business day. Review TORIS/TAPS transactions information daily. Updates the subject’s criminal history in the Tennessee Criminal History database (CCH) and forward the information to the appropriate state and/or federal agency for updating in their database. Resolve conflicts concerning complex criminal history information with external vendors, the general public, local, state, or law enforcement agencies. Whether name-based or fingerprint-based, evaluate criminal history information to ensure record information complies with state and federal laws.
TENNESSEE STATE

