CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) is pleased to welcome Don Jenkins as the 2022-2023 Chair of the Board of Directors. Jenkins is the Owner and President of Jenkins & Wynne Ford, Honda & Lincoln in Clarksville and has a longstanding dedication to service in the community. Jenkins previously served the IDB as vice-chair for the 2022-2023 term and chair of the 2013- 2014 term, has served on Aspire Board of Directors, and currently serves on the APSU board of trustees.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO