Air quality smoke advisory issued over July 4 weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An air quality smoke advisory will be issued over Fourth of July weekend by the Department of Environment and Sustainability.

The advisory will be in place from Saturday, July 2 through Tuesday, July 5 due to elevated levels of smoke in the air from fireworks.

Smoke pollutants can aggravate respiratory diseases and affect children, older adults, and people with heart disease.

To limit personal exposure to smoke, DES advises limiting outdoor exertion, keeping doors and windows closed, and considering changing indoor air filters.

