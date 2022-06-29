ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Listen to Eva Shaw’s “Townhouses - Interlude”: The Ones

Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Toronto-born producer Eva Shaw’s music is packed with personality: Her beats are springy and metallic, bridging the gap between dance music and modern rap and adding...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Cardi B Releasing New Song “Hot Shit” This Friday

Cardi B has announced a new song called “Hot Shit.” It’s produced by Tay Keith and will come out this Friday, July 1. She broke the news on social media and with a commercial during the BET Awards. Check out a teaser clip for the single below.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Person
Ludacris
Us Weekly

Celebrities Who Have Renewed Their Wedding Vows

No one does a wedding quite like Hollywood's A-listers, and for some, one ceremony just isn’t enough! Whether they’re celebrating a milestone anniversary, like Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, or recommitting to one another following a rough patch, like Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne or Beyoncé and Jay-Z, plenty of stars have taken a second plunge with […]
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interlude#Townhouses#Dance Music#Canada
Us Weekly

Demi Lovato’s Struggle With Addiction in Their Own Words

Staying strong. Demi Lovato has been open about their struggle with drugs and alcohol since their first stint in rehab in 2010. Lovato sought treatment at the age of 18 after they got into a fight with one of their backup dancers when they were on tour with the Jonas Brothers. To help maintain their […]
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham’s Unconventional Romance: A Timeline

A romance for the history books. Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham may not have followed the typical relationship rules, but their connection still grows stronger by the day. The pair began dating in 2001 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Ella Rae, two years later. They went on to have three more children: sons […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Vibe

It’s Been Omarion Versus Everyone Since He Called B2K Groupmates His Backup Dancers

Click here to read the full article. Following the unforgettable R&B Verzuz battle between many women’s teenage crushes Ray J, Bobby Valentino, Pleasure P, Sammie, Omarion, and Mario, the fire has still been ablaze. The main battle between Omarion and Mario was one for the books as both beloved singers sang their biggest tracks. Omarion performed songs like “O,” “Touch,” and “Ice Box,” while Mario delivered tunes like “Let Me Love You,” “Just A Friend,” and “Come With Me”–just to name a few.More from VIBE.com8 Best Moments From The 'Verzuz' Featuring Mario, Omarion, And Nearly Every Other Male R&B Singer Of...
THEATER & DANCE
ETOnline.com

Janet Jackson Shows Off Her Extreme Flexibility While Stretching During a Dance Rehearsal

Talk about a stretch! Janet Jackson is getting ready to headline Essence's annual music festival in New Orleans on Saturday, and she took fans behind the scenes of a dance rehearsal that's reminding us all of how limber the pop legend truly is. On Wednesday, Jackson shared a video on Instagram showing off her flexibility while getting ready to join her dance crew.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Complex

Beyoncé Reveals ‘Renaissance’ Cover Art, Shares ‘Intention’ Behind New Album

With one month to go until its release, Beyoncé has shared the mission statement and cover art for her new album, Renaissance. The art, as can be seen below alongside Bey’s message to fans, features the singer atop a crystal horse. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the cover for her first solo album since 2016’s Lemonade is particularly striking. Renaissance, which Bey has teased as Act I: Renaissance, possibly indicating more new music on the way, is set to arrive on July 29. Before it arrives, though, Bey has a message for the fans.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Heaven Is Here

Crammed between the jagged peaks of Candy’s new album Heaven Is Here is a strange, disguised tenderness. The shapeshifting hardcore band tends to all of the mandatory themes of heavy music on its sophomore LP: It paints humanity as a colony of parasites, skewers piety, and takes aim at the rich. But the group’s most interesting songs are the ones that deviate from the sonic and thematic tropes of the genre. With the help of co-producer Arthur Rizk, who has honed records by Power Trip and Pissed Jeans, Candy defile hardcore’s typical structures with elements of industrial techno and noise. While their spewed condemnations of society feel expected, Candy occasionally wade into the muck of lust. It is their love songs that feel the most extreme.
RETAIL
GQMagazine

Before He Was a Disco Icon, and Before the Carpenters, Sylvester Covered “Superstar”

Seven years before Sylvester exploded as the “Queen of Disco” with the hits “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” and “Dance (Disco Heat),” he was already fabulous. In March 1971, when he showed up in drag with entourage in tow at San Francisco’s Wally Heider Studios to record his first demo for A&M Records, “He was gorgeous," recalls Ben Sidran, the sessions’ producer. . "He was terrific, just funny. And in many ways, as far out as he was, he was pretty down to earth."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesource.com

Kendrick Lamar Reveals Crown of Thorns is Worth Millions

The custom Titanium and Pave diamond crown, was created by esteemed jeweler Tiffany & Co., and a collaboration between the rapper and long time creative director Dave Free. The diamond encrusted crown, which is one of the most widely recognized symbols in religion, was designed over the course of 10 months, the headpiece features 8,000 cobblestone micro pavé diamonds totaling more than 137 carats, a total of 50 thorns, and weighs around 200g (a little less than half a pound). It required more than 1,300 hours of work by four craftsmen to handset the diamonds. The Headpiece which made its first appearance on the cover of Kendrick’s fifth studio album, ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ gave fans a closer look most recently during his European performances including the Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show and his headlining performance during Britain’s Glastonbury Festival. “Kendrick Lamar represents the artistry, risk-taking creativity, and relentless innovation that has also defined Tiffany & Co. for nearly two centuries,” says Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president, product and communication, Tiffany & Co. in a statement “We are proud and incredibly excited to work with a visionary like Kendrick in realizing his vision for the crown.” The headpiece has been a big topic of discussion, while some fans appreciate its artistry, its overt symbol has some fans angrily expressing their outrage for him intimidating christ saying Kendrick said during his Glastonbury set “I wear this [crown] as a representation so you’ll never forget one of the greatest prophets to ever walk the Earth… we gon’ continue to try our best to walk in his image.” Kendrick is known for his devout Christian faith.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy