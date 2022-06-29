ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Wrestler Says She Missed ‘Raw’ Due to ‘Bad Car Accident’

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

The current 24/7 champion did not say when she plans to return.

WWE Raw star Dana Brooke was absent on Monday night’s show. The current 24/7 champion later explained that she missed the show due to a bad car accident she was involved in recently.

“Much [love] to the #wweuniverse for the support & love, standing up for me!” Brooke wrote on Twitter. “The reason why I was not on RAW last night was bc I got into a bad car accident the past week, I am doing good & will be back in no time! I really appreciate the love & couldn’t ask for better Fan support.”

The 33-year-old’s specific injuries remain unknown, although it sounds like she is recovering well and could be back soon. Brooke did not offer any idea as to when she plans to return to the show.

Brooke has remained a main participant on Raw since 2016. She’s held the 24/7 champion title six times and currently holds it.

ComicBook

WWE's Liv Morgan Reveals Finn Balor and AJ Styles Wanted her to Have the Spotlight During Team-Up

Before Judgement Day's recent leadership turmoil, their biggest challengers were the fan-favorite trio of Liv Morgan, Finn Balor, and AJ Styles. The two teams would throw down several times, and Morgan, Balor, and Styles' group would even earn the BulLiv Club nickname before they disbanded. They seemed to enjoy being on the same team, and in a recent interview with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post, Morgan revealed what it was like working with Balor and Styles, what she thinks of doing more mixed tag team matches, and how Balor and Styles wanted her to be seen, heard, and valued.
WWE
PWMania

New Member of The Bloodline to Be Revealed Soon?

WWE NXT Superstar Solo Sikoa may be joining the main roster soon. There have reportedly recently been discussions regarding bringing Sikoa to RAW or SmackDown, according to a new report from Fightful Select. The seriousness of the conversations, which have continued as recently as this week, was also mentioned. There...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Fan Called Police On Happy Corbin For Murdering Rey Mysterio

He got the point across. The Coronavirus changed the way the world worked for a long time but things are mainly back to normal. What matters most is that the health issues and worries have mostly gone away, but it is also nice to see some of our old ways of life coming back. That includes wrestling, with one wrestler now being able to tell a story about the pandemic days.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Brooke
Person
Jon Moxley
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

AEW's Jeff Hardy Arrested on Multiple Charges

Jeff Hardy has been arrested again. According to Marc Middleton of Wrestling Headlines, the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and former WWE star was arrested in Volusia County, Florida on Sunday night. He was booked on charges of Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. As of this writing, Hardy is incarcerated at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona, Beach, Florida, and is scheduled to appear in court on June 14.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
#Wwe Raw#Wwe Wrestler#Combat#Wwe Wrestler Says#Njpw#Aew Debut Daily Cover
wrestlingrumors.net

Controversial Star Returning To Wrestling After Nearly Two Year Absence

Welcome back? While WWE and AEW get most of the attention, there are a lot of other talented wrestlers performing elsewhere. That can open the door for a lot of fans to see stars that they new knew before, but sometimes these other promotions have stars that you have seen somewhere before. It seems to be the case again, and now a seemingly blackballed star is on her way back.
BEAUMONT, TX
MMA Fighting

Post-fight brawl leaves MMA fighter with broken jaw, ruptured eardrum: ‘They were chasing me with bricks and rods’

Chaos erupted at Matrix Fight Night 9 this past Friday in New Delhi, resulting in criminal charges filed against fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi and a ban of Afghan fighters. Local MMA fighter Srikant Sekhar, who was victorious early on the fight card against Sumeet Khade, was cheering teammate Seth Rosario in a post-lim bout when he said he was harassed by Afghanis in the crowd after calling out Zahor Shah in his post-fight interview. Sekhar accuses Badakhshi of sucker-punching him as he left the arena moments after Khade was victorious in his bout.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Trying To Mend Fences With Sasha Banks

Call it a hope spot. There are a lot of people in WWE and several of them have been around the company for a long time. At some point though, everyone is going to have to leave for one reason or another, with some of them not getting to leave on their own terms. Unfortunately some of these splits can be a bit nasty, but WWE seems to want to fix up a recent issue.
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Top NXT Star Possibly Leaving The Company Soon

Over the last few years fans have seen quite a few Superstars part ways with WWE, and it looks like a top NXT star could be on their way out. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Io Shirai has not signed her latest WWE contract offer. If she does not sign the new deal then she will become a free agent next month.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Turns Heel On Dynamite

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite took place from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI and the show put the Blood & Guts match in the spotlight. Christian Cage also made his way out for an interview with Tony Schiavone, and Christian was asked if he wanted to apologize for making negative comments about Jungle Boy’s father.
DETROIT, MI
bjpenndotcom

Valerie Loureda retires from MMA, signs with WWE

Bellator MMA prospect Valerie Loureda has decided to hang up the gloves. The 23-year-old has been a star for the Showtime-based company since her 2019 debut. In the Bellator cage, she’s scored four victories in five fights. Her most recent outing came at Bellator 271 in November 2021, where she defeated Taylor Turner via split decision.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Bring Her In: Bellator Fighter Announces She Has Signed With WWE

You need to bring someone in. One of the biggest WWE stories over the last few years has been the amount of releases the company has made. WWE has let all kinds of wrestlers go and the roster is far more sparse than it was before. At some point WWE needs to bring someone else in, which is what they are doing now, albeit from a sport outside of professional wrestling.
WWE
ClutchPoints

WWE star ‘nWo’ Sting tries to rationalize Chris Benoit double-murder suicide

Professional wrestling has always dealt with its share of controversy. But there has likely never bigger a darker mark on the history of professional wrestling than what happened to Chris Benoit and his family. Former WWE superstar ‘nWo’ Sting, a.k.a. Jeff Farmer, recently spoke on Sportskeeda’s UnSKripted podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone. They discussed a […] The post WWE star ‘nWo’ Sting tries to rationalize Chris Benoit double-murder suicide appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PWMania

Two Matches Revealed For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Updated Preview

WWE has revealed matches for tonight’s SmackDown. SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona for the Money In the Bank go-home episode. In a tag team match, The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) will compete against the Viking Raiders (Erik and...
PHOENIX, AZ
stillrealtous.com

Backstage Reaction To Sasha Banks Release Reports

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Monday Night Raw back in May, and WWE followed up by announcing that they had suspended the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Since then there have been conflicting reports on Sasha’s status with some reports claiming that Banks has been released from the company. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that the release has not been confirmed and Banks is still listed on WWE’s website.
WWE
411mania.com

More Details On Deal Between AEW and WWE For AEW Wrestlers on RAW

As previously reported, AEW wrestlers Chris Jericho, Paul Wight and Bryan Danielson appeared on RAW via pre-taped video to celebrate the 20th anniversary of John Cena’s main roster debut. The three spoke fondly of Cena and put him over. The gist of the story was simply that WWE contacted AEW and Tony Khan approved it. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the situation and how it came about.
WWE
