ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverstraw, NY

65-Year-Old From Haverstraw Found Guilty Of Sexually Abusing, Raping 15-Year-Old

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CTm1d_0gPvHAQU00
A 65-year-old man was found guilty of raping a 15-year-old girl in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A 65-year-old man was found guilty of raping a 15-year-old girl in the Hudson Valley.

Rockland County resident Jimmie Moore, of Haverstraw, was found guilty of third-degree rape, third-degree attempted rape, and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

The trial began on Monday, June 13, and ended on Monday, June 27, according to Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh on Wednesday, June 29.

Investigators found that Moore sexually abused and raped the victim in Haverstraw from May 1, 2019, through July 20, 2019, the DA's Office reported.

"I want to thank the Haverstraw Police Department who worked closely with Rockland County District Attorney's Office Special Victims Unit to ensure justice for the victim," Walsh said. "We must now support the victim in this case as she deals with the trauma of this horrific crime."

Moore was remanded to the Rockland County Jail until sentencing, which is set for Tuesday, Sept. 20, Walsh said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man Convicted For Machete Killing Of Grandmother During Levittown Home Invasion

A Long Island man has been convicted in the brutal machete killing of a 73-year-old grandmother during a home invasion. On Sept. 13, 2017, Benjamin Lopez, age 27, of Levittown, and a co-defendant, Deangelo Gill, broke into a home on Newbridge Road in Levittown seeking revenge on the resident, Mark Depperman, and planning to steal his marijuana and money, according to the charges by Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said.
LEVITTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Passaic County Man Threatens To Kill Police Captain With Traffic Stop Ambush: Authorities

A Passaic County man was charged with threatening to lure a local police captain into a traffic stop so he could shoot him and chop his head off, authorities said. Jante Bagh, 41, called the Prospect Park Police Department on Tuesday and said he would lure the captain into a stop, “pop one in his head” and then cut it off, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockland County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Haverstraw, NY
Haverstraw, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Rockland County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Abuse#Sentencing#Violent Crime#The Rockland County Jail
Daily Voice

Trio Nabbed After Robbery Of Pharmacy In Yorktown

Three suspects who ransacked a pharmacy during a robbery in Northern Westchester are in custody after a manhunt, authorities announced. The incident happened on Thursday, June 30 at around 4:20 p.m. at the Yorktown Pharmacy on Commerce Street. When police identified the trio’s car and attempted to pull them over,...
YORKTOWN, NY
Daily News

Manhattan bodega worker stabs customer to death in brawl: police

An Upper Manhattan bodega worker was arrested for fatally stabbing an unruly customer during a brawl in the shop, police said Saturday. Victim Austin Simon, 34, who was known to haunt the bodega, was stabbed twice in the chest and once in the neck during the fight, cops said. Bodega worker Jose Alba, 51, was taken in for questioning and later charged with murder and criminal possession of a ...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Hyde Park Woman Accused Of Stealing From Her Care Recipient

A Hudson Valley woman was nabbed for alleged identity theft of the person she care for after her financial institution tipped off police. Dutchess County resident Brandy Lee, age 35, of Hyde Park, was arrested on Tuesday, June 28, by the New York State Police in conjunction with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.
HYDE PARK, NY
Daily Voice

66-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle West Hempstead Crash

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Long Island. It happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30 in West Hempstead. A 66-year-old man operating a 2021 Chevy SUV and a 2015 Toyota Camry being operated by a 41-year-old woman were involved in the crash on Hempstead Turnpike at Front Street.
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Carmel Man Accused Of Stealing $131K Through Fake Account

A 24-year-old man has been accused of stealing more than $130,000 through a fraudulent account and making purchases throughout the Hudson Valley. Putnam County Yariel Villegas, age 24, of Carmel, has been charged with first-degree identity theft and second-degree grand larceny following an investigation, state police announced on Thursday, June 30.
Daily Voice

Police Search For Missing 40-Year-Old Waterbury Man

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing 40-year-old Connecticut man. Louis Sanchez-Dejesus was last seen in New Haven County in the area of Midland Road in Waterbury at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, according to the Westbury Police Department. Police said Sanchez-Dejesus left a group...
Daily Voice

Boy Among 9 Wounded In Newark Drive-By Shooting

Nine people including a 17-year-old boy were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday, June 30 in Newark.The gunman fired shots from a white Honda pilot stolen out of Jersey City, outside of a bodega Shephard and Clinton Place around 6:20 p.m., authorities said.All victims were in stable condition a…
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
303K+
Followers
46K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy