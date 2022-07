The Brooklyn Nets got a shock to their system on Thursday when Kevin Durant officially requested a trade. The organization was likely preparing for NBA free agency to open up Thursday evening, instead, they need to completely pivot to figuring out how and where they can trade the future Hall of Fame forward. Durant reportedly […] The post The Nets’ Devin Booker trade demand to Suns for Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO