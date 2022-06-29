ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Car catches fire on 1-79 while on its way to dealership

By Alexandra Weaver
 3 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A car caught on fire on 1-79 South Wednesday afternoon near Exit 124 for Jerry Dove Drive, not far from United Hospital Center.

The 911 center said the car had just been purchased at an auction and was being driven to the dealership when it happened at around 1:45 p.m.

Upshur County crash leaves 1 man dead, 1 injured

Bridgeport Police and Fire were on the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

