Horses Die From Poisoning At Rutherford County Farm. (Rutherford County, NC) -- The owners of a Rutherford County farm are trying to figure out who poisoned three of their miniature horses. The Sprinkle family suspects a trespasser poisoned the animals around a week ago, which led to their deaths. The farm is in the process of installing new fence and a camera surveillance system. Sheriff's investigators are now looking for suspects who will face animal cruelty charges.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO