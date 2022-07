A 41-year-old convicted felon and sole occupant of a pickup truck was arrested after a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a handgun on the passenger seat. On Tuesday, the MCSO deputy responded to the 4000 block of W Highway 326 in Ocala in reference to assisting with a search for a green 2022 Toyota Tundra. According to the MCSO report, the vehicle was believed to be operated by a man who was being sought for a felony warrant out of Alachua County.

OCALA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO