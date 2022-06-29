Goodwill sponsoring job fair in Fort Myers
Goodwill is sponsoring a job fair on Thursday, June 30 in Fort Myers that many employers and community resources are planning to attend.
Some of the employers planning to attend are:
-Amazon
-Broadway Palm
-CHS
-City of Fort Myers
-Coca-Cola
-Colonial Life
-Crystal Clean
-Global Strategies LLC
-HireQuest Direct
-Home Instead
-Hope Healthcare
-HPC Navigators Health Planning Council
-Jiffy Lube
-Lane
-Lee Health
-Publix
-Lutheran Services Florida
-Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services
-People Ready
-Radiology Regional
-SalusCare
-Shalimare Inc.
-Fort Myers Police Department
Some of the community resources planning to attend are:
-Fort Myers Technical College
-Cape Coral Technical College
-Dress For Success SW Florida
-Freedom Health
-FutureMakers Coalition
-Lee County Elections
-Vocational Rehabilitation
-LeeTran
-Hodges University
The event will take place at Next Level Church (12400 Plantation Road, Fort Myers, FL 33966). It will start at 10:00 a.m. and end at 2:00 p.m.
Comments / 0