San Diego is desperately hoping to salvage this four-game series with Los Angeles after dropping the first two games. Last night, Tony Gonsolin outdueled Blake Snell who finished with 12 strikeouts and on Thursday, Mitch White got the better of Joe Musgrove. The Padres have been held to just one run in each of the first two games of this series.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO