Mcdonough County, IL

Health Department receives $50K award

By Niki Duffy, McDonough County Health Department
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 3 days ago
McDONOUGH COUNTY — The McDonough County Health Department is proud to announce that our Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) has been recognized by the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) with a $50,000 Respond, Innovate, Sustain, and Equip (RISE) Award.

These awards, made possible through a cooperative agreement with the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response’s Medical Reserve Corps Program Office, will provide resources to the MRC network to support COVID-19 response efforts. Awards totaling $9.5 million will support 186 local units and state MRC coordinators to build the capacity for the MRC to respond, innovate to evolving requirements, sustain staffing, and equip units with resources needed to support their missions.

The MRC is a national network of volunteers, organized locally to improve the health and safety of their communities. The MRC network comprises approximately 200,000 volunteers in roughly 800 community-based units located throughout the United States and its territories. During the 2020 COVID-19 response alone, MRC volunteers contributed approximately 840,000 hours of service, resulting in a workforce savings of nearly $24 million. Currently, the MRC reports approximately 3 million volunteer hours to support COVID-19 local response efforts, and the numbers continue to grow.

According to NACCHO’s 2020 Network Profile of the Medical Reserve Corps, more than half of units (63%) expressed that additional unit funding was their greatest need. Funding for these awards comes through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and is a direct result of NACCHO’s advocacy work to expand support for the Medical Reserve Corps.

Tier 1 Awards ($25,000) – Intended for local MRC units or state coordinators with program plans at the $25,000 level that address their needs to support COVID-19 response efforts at the local, regional, or state level.

Tier 2 Awards ($50,000) – Intended for local MRC units or state coordinators with program plans at the $50,000 level that address their needs to support COVID-19 response efforts at the local, regional, or state level.

Tier 3 Awards ($75,000) – Intended for local MRC units or state coordinators that demonstrate a strong background in MRC operations, demonstrated response/resource needs at the $75,000 level and the expanded capacity to effectively develop and implement a program plan at this level.

A second request for applications for RISE Awards will be announced this summer.

Comments / 0

McDonough County Voice

McDonough County Voice

