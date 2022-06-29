Thunder and rain quietly passed us by

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the dog days of summer continue, the City of Laredo is advising residents there are plenty of events to get kids and family members active. The City of Laredo has designated July as Parks and Recreation Month. In an effort to get the community to...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We were expecting to hear some thunder Monday night, but as luck would have it, those hopes fell short. We started our Tuesday morning nice and breezy, and we are going to be a little on the cooler side, if you count 90s as cooler. Expect...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s going to be a short day for everyone over at TAMIU. Texas A&M International University offices and services will close at noon on Friday in an authorized observance of the July 4th holiday. Offices will reopen and services resume on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After dozens of migrants were found dead inside a tractor-trailer sweltering under the Texas sun, just how hot does it get inside a trailer?. When not on, some refrigerated units, or reefers, can reach temperatures over 110 degrees in a matter of minutes. At a truck...
Gas prices have declined over this past week ahead of Independence Day. According to the AAA Texas Gas Watch, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in the state is $4.46. That is 12 cents cheaper than the price per gallon last week. However, it is still $1.67 more expensive than this time a year ago.
In response to the 53 people found dead inside the tractor-trailer in southwest San Antonio, Governor Greg Abbott is taking steps to tighten up security at the border. He's putting the Department of Public Safety in charge of additional truck checkpoints. Every day, thousands of commercial trucks cross back and...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While Fourth of July is taking place on Monday of next week, several local groups and organizations are ready to party in the USA. The Webb County Republican Party is going to party like it’s 1776. On Friday they will host an Independence Day celebration...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A rollover accident on I-35 is causing some road closures. According to the Laredo Police Department, a tractor trailer rolled over on the I-35 Frontage Road near Carriers Drive. No word how the accident happened or if anyone was injured. Authorities are advising drivers to avoid...
Effective: 2022-07-01 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-01 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Duval; Jim Wells; Kleberg; Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Duval County in south central Texas Southwestern Nueces County in south central Texas Southwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas Northwestern Kleberg County in south central Texas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 559 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Alfred to near Bishop to near Ricardo, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kingsville, Alice, Robstown, Driscoll, Bishop, Ben Bolt, Palito Blanco, Alice Acres, Banquete, Kingsville Naval Air Station, Agua Dulce and Petronila. This includes the following highways US Highway 281 between mile markers 676 and 696. US Highway 77 between mile markers 672 and 698. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Fireworks are just one of many activities to celebrate the Fourth of July. With the holiday right around the corner, the noise that comes with the festivities could be some bad news for some, especially for our furry friends. While some are ready to party in...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The I-35 checkpoint 30 miles north of Laredo is in the spotlight after officials confirmed a trailer carrying over 50 undocumented immigrants passed through the area. Hundreds of tractor-trailers and vehicles go through the Border Patrol checkpoint on I-35 on a daily basis. In the Laredo...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is investigating an incident where a woman allegedly got hit by vehicle in downtown Laredo. The accident took place shortly after 2 a.m. on Thursday morning. Authorities say once they arrived at the 500 block of San Agustin Avenue they found a...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities in northeast Dallas are investigating the shooting death of a couple whose bodies were found inside their apartment while their two young children were alive. Police were initially called out to the apartment this past Sunday by a neighbor who heard gunshots. Officers went to...
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A local medical center is being proactive when it comes to a possible active shooter scenario. On Friday morning, the Laredo Medical Center took part in an active shooter training drill. The mock drill replicated an active shooter situation in a hospital setting. The drill took...
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Multiple people are injured after a three-vehicle crash in south Laredo. The incident happened at around noon on Thursday at the 100 block of Cielito Lindo. When paramedics arrived, they found a three-vehicle collision involving a total of five patients. According to paramedics, two females and...
KGNS- Webb County officials are warning the public about their firework regulations; however, this is specifically for unincorporated parts of the county. Officials are discouraging the use of fireworks that are skyrockets with sticks and missiles with fins. This is to prevent the ignition of a wildfire and cause damage...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are searching for activities to keep your child active this summer, look no further, TAMIU has a program just for the kids!. The camp is for children ages 5 to 13 years of age and it runs from July 11 through the 28. The...
