St. Louis County plans to use ARPA funds for reproductive health services

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced plans to release $1 million in ARPA funds to aid women seeking abortion services out of state.

The money will not be used for abortions, Page said, but will be used for transportation, lodging and child care for women going out of state to get an abortion. Page said Roe being overturned triggered a major health crisis in Missouri, and added that he believes abortion should be "legal, safe, accessible and affordable."

"This money will ensure that women -- especially those who cannot afford or otherwise do not have access to quality healthcare -- that they can get the care that they need."

The St. Louis County Council now has to approve use of the ARPA funds. The County's plan is similar to one that St. Louis City discussed earlier this week. Like Mayor Tishaura Jones, Page was asked about the legality of the plan.

"We've studied this quite a bit over the past few days, the interpretation of the attorneys in the city of St. Louis is the same, that there is a pathway to use ARPA funds [for these services]," Page said.

However, it's still uncertain whether Missouri's Attorney General plans to take any legal action.