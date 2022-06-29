Where to watch fireworks for the 4th of July weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Independence Day is just around the corner and communities are gearing up for the celebration.

Here’s a list of places planning firework shows across the Ozarks:

Kimberling City’s Fireburst Celebration

Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Kimberling City Police Department at 34 Kimberling Boulevard in Kimberling City. The Kimberling City’s Fireburst Celebration has been celebrated for more than 30 years at Table Rock Lake. Fireworks will begin around 9 p.m.

Springfield Cardinals’ Freedom Week Rockin’ in America Fireworks

The Springfield Cardinals’ Freedom Week Rockin’ in America Fireworks will be held after each home game from July 1 to July 3.

On Saturday, July 2, fans can enjoy the Kids Hits Fireworks, featuring a variety of kid’s songs. On Sunday, July 3, a postgame concert will be held, along with fireworks. You can purchase game tickets by clicking here .

Chateau on the Lake 4th of July Celebration

Chateau on the Lake Resort Spa and Convention Center will be hosting a celebration for the 4th of July on Monday, July 4. The celebration is only open to resort spa and convention center guests. For more information about reservations call 888-333-5253.

Top of the Rock Fireworks

Top of the Rock Fireworks will be at the Big Cedar Lodge at 150 Top of the Rock Road in Ridgedale. The display is open to the public for $20. Big Cedar Lodge Camp Long Creek and Angler’s Hollister overnight guests will not be charged.

Branson Landing’s Liberty Light Up

For the 15th annual Liberty Light Up, Branson Landing is hosting a concert and firework show on Sunday, July 3. The concert begins at 5 p.m. and will feature performances from Springfield rock bands Damsel and The Dirty Saints. Fireworks will be displayed over Lake Taneycomo.

Fireworks Over the Water and Duck Derby

Festivities at Pomme de Terre Lake Dam begin at 4 p.m. with a duck derby benefiting Pomme de Terre Fireworks Over the Water Fund. Guests can adopt plastic ducks — up to 24 ducks per person — that will be dropped into the dam for a race. To learn more about the duck derby click here .

