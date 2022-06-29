Lansing police searching for man caught on camera burning Pride flag

LANSING (WWJ) – Police in Lansing are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who set fire to a Pride flag.

Authorities have released black and white pictures of a young man who was caught on a home’s security system. He was wearing a dark t-shirt, dark pants and a flat bill hat.

One photo shows the man leaning in near a flagpole, while the other shows him holding a plastic bottle while the flag is engulfed in flames

The Pride flag is a symbol of the LGBTQ community and many people have had flags on display throughout Pride Month.

Officials haven’t released many details about the Tuesday morning incident, including where it happened or whether the fire department was called.

Police officials are asking anyone who recognizes the man or knows something about it to come forward.

Tips can be submitted to the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.