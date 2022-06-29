ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WI

Sentencing set for man convicted of homicide in overdose death

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gw44u_0gPvDRl500
Shabaka P. Nubian-Yl, of Weston. Felony charges filed Aug. 21 include first degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs, possession of heroin with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Sentencing has been set for a Weston man convicted of reckless homicide in connection with a heroin overdose that left a 28-year-old man dead.

Shabaka Nubian-Yl, 56, face up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced next month. Nubian-Yl, who was convicted earlier this month, is one of three people arrested after the Aug. 21, 2017 death of Ryan McClinton. Tonya Muzynoski, 42, is serving a six-year sentence for her role in the crime.

Police said the heroin McClinton used tanyacould have been laced with a stronger drug, such as Fentanyl. When interviewed, Nubian-Yl told police, “These (expletive) all complain about weak-ass dope and then I serve them good strong dope and they die,” according to the police report.

Police say McClinton died after shooting about a tenth of a gram of heroin at the home of a friend on Hwy. W in Wausau. A witness told police he and McClinton split a dose of heroin purchased from Muzynoski, who had allegedly gotten the heroin from Nubian-Yl, according to the police report.

Investigators searched the Weston home Muzynoski and Nubian-Yl shared and found 33.78 grams of packaged heroin and more than $10,000 in cash, according to the criminal complaint. The two also had 14.74 grams of packaged heroin in their possession at the time of their arrest during a traffic stop in the town of Rib Mountain, police said. In total, detectives seized 960 doses of heroin worth an estimated street value of $24,000 during the investigation, according to a news release issued at the time of their arrest.

Muzynoski said she and Nubian-Yl traveled to Chicago one or two times each week to buy up to 100 grams of heroin for resale in the Wausau area, according to the police report.

Before the traffic stop, Nubian-Yl told Muzynoski to hide the heroin inside her body, according to Muzynoski’s statement to police. While being interviewed, one of the bags containing about 7.44 grams of heroin began to leak, prompting police to call for an ambulance. The heroin was removed before Muzynoski overdosed, police said.

A third person who was arrested and connected with the crime died before his case concluded.

A sentencing hearing will be held July 26 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Comments / 0

Related
waupacanow.com

Woman sentenced to six years in prison

Waupaca County Judge Raymond Huber sentenced April Hardegen, 31, to six years in state prison and four years of extended supervision. Hardegen appeared in court for sentencing Wednesday, June 29. On Feb. 24, she entered guilty pleas to two counts of first-degree reckless homicide in the 2021 heroin-overdose deaths of...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Suspect in Wausau 7th OWI crash held on $20K bond

A Wausau man facing his seventh drunken driving charge following a crash this week is being held on a $20,000 cash bond, court records show. Gregg B. Kandutsch spent three years in prison for his most recent prior OWI conviction. Now, he faces a minimum 3 1/2 years in prison and a maximum 12 1/2 years if he is convicted of the latest charge.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weston, WI
Weston, WI
Crime & Safety
Wausau, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Wausau, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WSAW

WSAW anchor charged with OWI

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Morning anchor Holly Chilsen was charged with OWI for an incident on June 12. Chilsen has pleaded not guilty to the charges. She’ll return to court on Aug. 4. She is free on a $500 signature bond.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Family of Neillsville Man Killed in Confrontation With Law Enforcement Sues Several Agencies Involved

The family of a Neillsville man that was shot and killed by law enforcement officers back in 2019 is suing several agencies. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, at the request of the Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office, had been investigating an officer involved death that took place just before noon on Saturday, March 2nd of 2019 on Kempten Road between Augusta and Fairchild.
WBAY Green Bay

Hit-and-run crash kills moped operator in Langlade County

EVERGREEN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 34-year-old White Lake man was killed when his moped collided with an oncoming vehicle Wednesday. The vehicle that hit the moped left the scene in the Langlade County town of Evergreen, but the sheriff’s office says deputies found the suspected driver at a home nearby. The sheriff’s office has a 30-year-old White Lake man in custody on suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Heroin Overdose#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Nubian Yl
WausauPilot

Wausau woman charged with homicide in 38-year-old man’s death

Homicide charges have been filed in connection with the February overdose death of a 38-year-old Wausau man whose body was discovered by his mother in their shared apartment. Leanna M. Wells, 41, faces a single charge of first-degree reckless homicide filed June 17 in Marathon County Circuit Court. Wells is accusing of delivering fentanyl and heroin to the man, who was also taking prescribed oxycodone, court documents show.
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 hurt after crash in Wood County

TOWNSHIP OF PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are hurt after a crash in Wood County Wednesday evening. According to a media release by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, on June 29 at 8:02 p.m. authorities received a report of a crash at the intersection of Highway 173 and Highway GG in the Township of Port Edwards.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Two involved in Wood County crash

WOOD COUNTY – A Marshfield woman was injured when she failed to yield for an oncoming truck. The crash occurred on June 29 at 8:02 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 173 and GG in the township of Port Edwards. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, an SUV...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Police: Missing woman reported in Schofield

The Everest Metro Police Dept. is investigating a report of a missing woman last seen June 21 in Schofield. Police say Sheila A. Sigmund, 61, frequents the Wausau area. She does not own a vehicle and police don’t know what mode of transportation she could be using. Ms. Sigmund...
SCHOFIELD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAW

Sheriff’s Department says body of fisherman recovered from Wolf River

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The body of a 73-year-old fisherman has been found in the Wolf River after he was reported missing on Monday night. Investigators said the man, a Shawano County resident, was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. that evening. His body was recovered around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The man’s cause of death has been ruled an accidental drowning. The drowning happened in the town of Wolf River which is northeast of Antigo.
ANTIGO, WI
wsau.com

Driver airlifted from crash scene

PORT EDWARDS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A driver was airlifted from the scene of a crash involving an SUV and a truck. It happened around 8pm Wednesday in Port Edwards. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department says the SUV failed to yield the right away from Highway GG while crossing Highway 173. The SUV crashed into a truck that was heading north on Highway 173.
PORT EDWARDS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Shawano County fisherman found dead in the Town of Wolf River

LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fisherman who was supposed to return home on Monday evening was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. on June 27. According to a release, Langlade County deputies responded to the area where the fisherman was known to be, in the Town of Wolf River.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Authorities identify woman killed as result of Stevens Point duplex fire

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A woman who died June 23 as a result of a fire at her duplex in Stevens Point has been identified as Amber Glodowski, 42. Around 7 a.m. that morning, crews responded to a fire at a duplex on the 800 block of Bliss Avenue. First responders learned a woman was inside one unit of the duplex. Glodowski was brought to an area hospital for injuries sustained during the fire and later pronounced dead.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy